Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
abccolumbia.com
Keenan star Milaysia Fulwiley commits to Dawn Staley, Gamecocks
One of the best basketball players in the country picked the Gamecocks on Thursday. Five-star guard Milaysia Fulwiley out of Keenan High School signed with South Carolina over offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Louisville. Fulwiley made the announcement during a ceremony at the high school. “It’s a relief,” said...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina gets 1st win for coach Lamont Paris
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 21 points, freshman Gregory Jackson II had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his debut and South Carolina beat South Carolina State 80-77 on Tuesday night for the first victory for coach Lamont Paris. S.C. State’s Davion Everett tipped in a miss...
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina State University to close Friday
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials at South Carolina State University say the campus will be closed Friday to to anticipated inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say all classes are canceled Friday and only essential personnel should report to campus, all other staff will work remotely. The university will...
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan learns about the annual USC Veteran's Day 5K
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 5th Annual USC Veteran’s Day 5 K is planned for Sunday morning, and organizers are hoping you will lace up take part. The 5K, sponsored by the Veterans and Military Affairs Department at USC, and will take place on Sunday, November 13, starting at 1400 hrs (2:00 PM), starting at 1801 Grille on Lincoln Street in Columbia.
abccolumbia.com
CDC reports 1,300 deaths from the flu
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC says so far this season, there have been nearly three million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu. Those numbers nearly doubling from a week ago. ABC’S Erielle Reshef has the latest.
abccolumbia.com
U.S. monthly deficit drops to $88 billion in October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the US Treasury Department, in October the monthly budget deficit was $88 billion. That number is 47% lower than the $165 billion deficit reported in October of last year and below economists’ expectations of $90 billion. During October, unadjusted spending dropped 9% to...
abccolumbia.com
Midlands Pup-Shots! November 11
Columbia Friendly, Playful, Smart Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. I am approximately 2 years old and 72 pounds!
abccolumbia.com
SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health teams with Habitat for Humanity to restore, rebuild homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to build and restore nine homes across the state, including two homes in West Columbia. One hundred and sixty volunteers in Clemson, Greenville, Seneca, Sumter, and West Columbia are apart of what the partnership calls a “home building blitz.”
abccolumbia.com
Results and latest updates on the 2022 Midterm Election
ABC NEWS– Your Voice Your Vote-The latest news, analysis and videos on the 2022 Midterm Election from ABC News. Count on ABC Columbia News for the latest results and updates from South Carolina’s election.
abccolumbia.com
SC State celebrates Veterans Day with service members past and present
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Since the 1940s, South Carolina State University has a long tradition of producing minority leaders in the US Army through its ROTC program. The school with the extensive military history celebrated Veterans Day Thursday with a special program featuring some of the school’s alumni.
abccolumbia.com
Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru. The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry. Local veterans will be recognized during the...
abccolumbia.com
Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking Nicole
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Nicole and the weather impacts on the Midlands. The impacts on us here in the Midlands start Thursday afternoon and end Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
abccolumbia.com
Health officials advise covid booster shot ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Americans are being advised to get a Covid-19 booster shot before Thanksgiving. Health officials say they are concerned about a potential surge of respiratory illnesses during the end-of-the-year holiday season and stress the best way to be protected is to be up-to-date with vaccinations. Despite the...
abccolumbia.com
Free admission to National Parks on Veterans Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Americans can visit most of the National Parks in the U.S. on Veterans Day for free. The National Park Service (NPS) is waving entrance fees at more than 400 parks across the country on Friday in honor of the holiday. The NPS is also offering free...
abccolumbia.com
Mayor, City of Columbia unveil this year’s official Christmas ornament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is getting into the Christmas spirit. Today the City, along with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, unveiled the 2022 Official City Christmas ornament. This year’s decoration is the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Each year the ornament depicts a different Columbia landmark or site.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow. Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade. A spokesperson for the city says they hope to...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia: Food Truck Fridays canceled due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Fridays will be canceled Nov. 11 due to possible inclement weather and the federal holiday. Officials say Food Truck Fridays will resume Nov. 18. For a whole list of vendors, visit Food Truck Fridays.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Veterans Day Parade canceled due to inclement weather
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade is canceled due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. ” The decision was made after several parade entries canceled and after staff assessed weather forecasts for tomorrow, which call for high winds and other hazardous conditions,” says the City of Columbia.
Comments / 0