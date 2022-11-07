ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

abccolumbia.com

Keenan star Milaysia Fulwiley commits to Dawn Staley, Gamecocks

One of the best basketball players in the country picked the Gamecocks on Thursday. Five-star guard Milaysia Fulwiley out of Keenan High School signed with South Carolina over offers from Florida, Ole Miss and Louisville. Fulwiley made the announcement during a ceremony at the high school. “It’s a relief,” said...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina gets 1st win for coach Lamont Paris

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown scored 21 points, freshman Gregory Jackson II had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his debut and South Carolina beat South Carolina State 80-77 on Tuesday night for the first victory for coach Lamont Paris. S.C. State’s Davion Everett tipped in a miss...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina State University to close Friday

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials at South Carolina State University say the campus will be closed Friday to to anticipated inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials say all classes are canceled Friday and only essential personnel should report to campus, all other staff will work remotely. The university will...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan learns about the annual USC Veteran's Day 5K

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 5th Annual USC Veteran’s Day 5 K is planned for Sunday morning, and organizers are hoping you will lace up take part. The 5K, sponsored by the Veterans and Military Affairs Department at USC, and will take place on Sunday, November 13, starting at 1400 hrs (2:00 PM), starting at 1801 Grille on Lincoln Street in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CDC reports 1,300 deaths from the flu

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC says so far this season, there have been nearly three million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths from the flu. Those numbers nearly doubling from a week ago. ABC’S Erielle Reshef has the latest.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

U.S. monthly deficit drops to $88 billion in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the US Treasury Department, in October the monthly budget deficit was $88 billion. That number is 47% lower than the $165 billion deficit reported in October of last year and below economists’ expectations of $90 billion. During October, unadjusted spending dropped 9% to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Good Samaritan Clinic granted $100,000 by Aflac

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Good Samaritan Clinic was gifted a $100,000 CareGrant by Aflac. Officials say the aid helps support the organization’s mission of providing accessible healthcare to underserved communities. In addition to the funding, a commemorative park bench was installed at Riverfront Park’s Columbia Canal. Councilman...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Prisma Health teams with Habitat for Humanity to restore, rebuild homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Prisma Health and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up to build and restore nine homes across the state, including two homes in West Columbia. One hundred and sixty volunteers in Clemson, Greenville, Seneca, Sumter, and West Columbia are apart of what the partnership calls a “home building blitz.”
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State celebrates Veterans Day with service members past and present

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Since the 1940s, South Carolina State University has a long tradition of producing minority leaders in the US Army through its ROTC program. The school with the extensive military history celebrated Veterans Day Thursday with a special program featuring some of the school’s alumni.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Samsung hosting Veterans Day Luncheon drive-thru for families

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Samsung Electronics Home Appliances America (SEHA) will host its Veterans Day Luncheon on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m as a drive-thru. The 6th annual event will take place at the Veterans’ Affairs Office in Newberry. Local veterans will be recognized during the...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chief Meteorologist John Farley tracking Nicole

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Chief Meteorologist John Farley is tracking the path of Nicole and the weather impacts on the Midlands. The impacts on us here in the Midlands start Thursday afternoon and end Friday afternoon. Look for gusts to 45mph, which could bring down a few trees and limbs, but won’t be enough to cause widespread power outages. We’ll see up to 3 inches of rain, but again, that won’t be enough to cause any widespread flooding. The storm clears out on Friday night, setting us up for a pleasant weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Health officials advise covid booster shot ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Americans are being advised to get a Covid-19 booster shot before Thanksgiving. Health officials say they are concerned about a potential surge of respiratory illnesses during the end-of-the-year holiday season and stress the best way to be protected is to be up-to-date with vaccinations. Despite the...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Free admission to National Parks on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Americans can visit most of the National Parks in the U.S. on Veterans Day for free. The National Park Service (NPS) is waving entrance fees at more than 400 parks across the country on Friday in honor of the holiday. The NPS is also offering free...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mayor, City of Columbia unveil this year’s official Christmas ornament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is getting into the Christmas spirit. Today the City, along with Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, unveiled the 2022 Official City Christmas ornament. This year’s decoration is the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Each year the ornament depicts a different Columbia landmark or site.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia considers inclimate weather plans for Veterans Day parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia says it will consider changing the plans for Friday’s Veterans Day parade tomorrow. Officials say due to the possible impact of tropical storm Nicole they have received several inquiries about the parade. A spokesperson for the city says they hope to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia: Food Truck Fridays canceled due to weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City of Columbia announced Food Truck Fridays will be canceled Nov. 11 due to possible inclement weather and the federal holiday. Officials say Food Truck Fridays will resume Nov. 18. For a whole list of vendors, visit Food Truck Fridays.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Veterans Day Parade canceled due to inclement weather

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The 44th Annual Columbia Veterans Day parade is canceled due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. ” The decision was made after several parade entries canceled and after staff assessed weather forecasts for tomorrow, which call for high winds and other hazardous conditions,” says the City of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC

