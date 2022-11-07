ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The Center Square

All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues

(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far

Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Reason.com

Nevada Voters Could Smash the Two-Party Duopoly

Voters in Nevada on Tuesday will have an opportunity to radically overhaul how elections in the state work—and to guarantee more political competition in the future. Voters everywhere else might want to take note. A proposed constitutional amendment on the Nevada ballot would do away with party-specific primary elections...
NEVADA STATE

