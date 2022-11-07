Read full article on original website
All three Nevada ballot questions seem to have majority support as vote count continues
(The Center Square) – All three of Nevada’s state ballot initiatives appear to have the majority of voter support, based on Thursday morning’s vote counts. Based on the incomplete counts, 57.27% of voters (480,339 votes) selected yes on Question 1 and 42.73% (358,372 votes) voted no. Yes votes lead by a greater margin on Question 1 than any other ballot question in the state.
pvtimes.com
Three takeaways from the 2022 election — so far
Election Day may be over, but ballots are still being counted across Nevada in the 2022 general election. Nye County Interim Clerk Mark Kampf said volunteers would be hand counting remaining ballots beginning Thursday morning at the Valley Electric Conference Center in Pahrump. “We are under pressure to complete this...
MSNBC
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
Tens of thousands of votes need to be counted in Nevada: What does the process look like?
UPDATE: As of Wednesday afternoon the mail drop boxes at election day polling places received approximately 56,900 mail ballots from Clark County voters. Joe Gloria Clark County registrar will provide more details on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. to the media. Clark County added 14,000 ballots to its vote count. In the U.S. Senate […]
Attorney General Aaron Ford issues re-election victory statement
Preliminary results of the vote count show Aaron Ford with 49.99% of the votes. Sigal Chattah garnered 44.7% of the vote, with 83% of precincts reporting statewide.
Clark County with thousands of uncounted votes as nation eyes Nevada Senate race
(The Center Square) – Officials in Nevada’s most populous county say they are still processing thousands of ballots that came in through the mail and drop boxes, telling reporters Wednesday that it will likely take days to get to a final tally. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe...
With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada’s Clark County says ballot counting will stretch into next week
Election officials in the largest county in Nevada said Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, though the majority of 2022 ballots could be counted by Friday, as the nation anxiously awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said...
Nevadans appear to vote in favor of all three ballot measures
A majority of Nevada voters appear to have voted in favor of all three measures that appeared on the ballot on Tuesday, weighing in on discrimination, minimum wage and ranked-choice voting.
news3lv.com
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Elko Daily Free Press
It took until Election Night but Republicans and Democrats finally agreed on something: Be patient
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak greet Democratic supporters at the Wynn on Election Night. (Photo by Michael Lyle) Election Day has morphed into Election Week. Tuesday ended with none of Nevada’s top ticket races being called. Election officials at Clark and Washoe counties, which together make up...
Fox5 KVVU
When will we know who has won Nevada races?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
citywatchla.com
Nevada Voters Are About To Pass The Most Comprehensive LGBTQ Rights Amendment In The Nation
The measure currently has 57.5% of the vote currently with 83% of precincts reporting, according to the AP at the time of publication. If passed, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) would be the most expansive among the 26 states that have ERAs, PBS reported. The measure would amend the state...
Nevada results to be delayed by Clark County ballot processing
LAS VEGAS — Clark County elections officials don't expect to process two significant tranches of ballots Tuesday night, increasing the likelihood that the outcome of one of the most closely watched Senate races won't be known before the sun rises on Wednesday. Ballots left in drop boxes on Election...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
2022 Nevada preliminary General Election results
CORTEZ MASTO, CATHERINE (DEM)40846747. CANO BURKHEAD, ELIZABETH “LISA” (DEM) 38123644.
After Election Day, it's still too early to call the Nevada governor's race for Steve Sisolak or Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas husband and wife both run for elected offices this midterm
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For millions of Nevadans voting, this week was a civic duty. But for one local couple Election Day was a family affair. The Larsens both ran for office at the same time. “My wife was my biggest fan,” said Flemming Larsen. “So for myself, I...
capradio.org
As ballots are counted in Nevada, working class voters could heavily sway House races
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Nevada has become a battleground state in the race for control of Congress. But with little to go on the morning after, what can we take away about how the election played out?. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Our colleague, A Martínez, is...
Nevada Voters Could Smash the Two-Party Duopoly
Voters in Nevada on Tuesday will have an opportunity to radically overhaul how elections in the state work—and to guarantee more political competition in the future. Voters everywhere else might want to take note. A proposed constitutional amendment on the Nevada ballot would do away with party-specific primary elections...
