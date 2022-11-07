ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ttRUx_0j23agBT00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school.

Ava Jones , a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 at Nickerson High School, I will be signing my NLI to go play basketball for @lowaWBB and these amazing coaches that have been nothing short of amazing to my family and myself! Everyone is welcome to come! Go Hawks.”

Ava Jones, @avajones_35

Jones and her family were hit by an alleged impaired driver while in Louisville on Tuesday, July 5, for a basketball tournament. Jones’ dad, Trey Jones, died due to his injuries . Her mom, Amy Jones, also suffered critical injuries.

KSN News has followed the family through the ordeal , the recovery , and the return to Kansas .

Two days before the crash, Jones’ announced on social media that she committed to the University of Iowa. Even though the crash changed a lot of things for her and her family, her Twitter post on Monday morning shows that it did not change her commitment to Iowa.

