Ava Jones still plans to play for Iowa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas prep star who was critically injured in a crash four months ago has announced her plans for after high school.

Ava Jones , a star basketball player from Nickerson, says she will sign a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to play basketball at the University of Iowa. She made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 at Nickerson High School, I will be signing my NLI to go play basketball for @lowaWBB and these amazing coaches that have been nothing short of amazing to my family and myself! Everyone is welcome to come! Go Hawks.” Ava Jones, @avajones_35

Jones and her family were hit by an alleged impaired driver while in Louisville on Tuesday, July 5, for a basketball tournament. Jones’ dad, Trey Jones, died due to his injuries . Her mom, Amy Jones, also suffered critical injuries.

KSN News has followed the family through the ordeal , the recovery , and the return to Kansas .

Two days before the crash, Jones’ announced on social media that she committed to the University of Iowa. Even though the crash changed a lot of things for her and her family, her Twitter post on Monday morning shows that it did not change her commitment to Iowa.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.