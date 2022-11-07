ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroud Township, PA

Newswatch 16

Keeping hunters healthy — Healthwatch 16

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Hunting is a big tradition for a lot of people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Trevor Swope of Middleburg has been hunting all of his life. "I haven't gotten out this year yet, but opening day for deer is coming up, and I already have that blocked off," Swope said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Issues driving folks in the Poconos to vote

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One by one, voters strolled into the Mountain Center in Coolbaugh Township to cast their ballot, hoping to have their voices heard in Monroe County and beyond. Frank Panico of Tobyhanna is voting because he's concerned about Social Security and the government's spending. "I'm worried...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lottery fever throughout the years

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery has been going strong for more than 50 years. The Keystone State picked up Powerball in 2002. Monday's Powerball jackpot, which is now offered in 46 out of 50 states, stands at $1.9 billion. That amount of money has kept people coming...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

16 Salutes — Brig. Gen. Maureen Hopkins Weigl

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — She didn't know it at the time, but Maureen Hopkins Weigl's military training really started in high school. The competitive spirit and teamwork skills she gained from playing sports at Dunmore High School followed her to college. "When I went to Pitt, and I wasn't...
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Deer on the move, damaging vehicles

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Damaged vehicles have been coming into Pocono Motion Body Shop on North 5th Street in Stroud Township this fall. The main culprit is deer. "This year, I think the deer claims have tripled. We're just really extremely busy. Every Saturday I come in, I have five cars towed in from the weekend — massive deer hits," owner Rich Banks said.
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

KINGSTON, Pa. — All eyes were on the sky to kick off the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade. "We give the veterans a celebration to give them and show them how much we care," said Gavin Gaylord, a member of Boy Scouts Of America. Hundreds of veterans across...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Breathe Deep NEPA 5K returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Many spent their Saturday morning at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre and had a good reason for being there. Most were here to "Breathe Deep" and participate in a walk to raise money for lung cancer, and to support friends who have lost loved ones to the disease.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for attempted homicide

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Braddock residents excited about Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — John Fetterman will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz. The sun was shining on the borough of Braddock Wednesday morning. Residents of the small municipality outside Pittsburgh said they made history Tuesday night after John Fetterman was announced as the next United States senator from Pennsylvania.
BRADDOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Breaking down the midterm results

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington sat down with political science professor Jean Harris from the University of Scranton to talk all things results, starting with the Fetterman/Oz race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. ELIZABETH: So Fetterman seemed to have it in the bag for most of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Mastriano vs. Shapiro | Uncommon contest for governor

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Election Day, voters will decide who will be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This might be the most unusual race for governor in Pennsylvania's history, and much of it centers around Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator from Franklin County in the south-central part of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

