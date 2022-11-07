Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keeping hunters healthy — Healthwatch 16
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Hunting is a big tradition for a lot of people in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Trevor Swope of Middleburg has been hunting all of his life. "I haven't gotten out this year yet, but opening day for deer is coming up, and I already have that blocked off," Swope said.
Tractor-trailer traveling down Giant's Despair barrels into garage
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It sounded like thunder. That's what Romayne Petroski's mother told her after a tractor-trailer went barreling through her garage, narrowly missing the house and eventually stopping in a tree in a Wilkes-Barre Township backyard on South Walnut Street. Petroski says her mom heard a loud...
Issues driving folks in the Poconos to vote
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One by one, voters strolled into the Mountain Center in Coolbaugh Township to cast their ballot, hoping to have their voices heard in Monroe County and beyond. Frank Panico of Tobyhanna is voting because he's concerned about Social Security and the government's spending. "I'm worried...
Lottery fever throughout the years
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery has been going strong for more than 50 years. The Keystone State picked up Powerball in 2002. Monday's Powerball jackpot, which is now offered in 46 out of 50 states, stands at $1.9 billion. That amount of money has kept people coming...
16 Salutes — Brig. Gen. Maureen Hopkins Weigl
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — She didn't know it at the time, but Maureen Hopkins Weigl's military training really started in high school. The competitive spirit and teamwork skills she gained from playing sports at Dunmore High School followed her to college. "When I went to Pitt, and I wasn't...
Deer on the move, damaging vehicles
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Damaged vehicles have been coming into Pocono Motion Body Shop on North 5th Street in Stroud Township this fall. The main culprit is deer. "This year, I think the deer claims have tripled. We're just really extremely busy. Every Saturday I come in, I have five cars towed in from the weekend — massive deer hits," owner Rich Banks said.
Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade
KINGSTON, Pa. — All eyes were on the sky to kick off the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade. "We give the veterans a celebration to give them and show them how much we care," said Gavin Gaylord, a member of Boy Scouts Of America. Hundreds of veterans across...
Breathe Deep NEPA 5K returns to Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Many spent their Saturday morning at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre and had a good reason for being there. Most were here to "Breathe Deep" and participate in a walk to raise money for lung cancer, and to support friends who have lost loved ones to the disease.
Man sentenced for attempted homicide
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend at least eight years behind bars for trying to kill his ex-girlfriend. Eric Santana pleaded guilty to attempted homicide in September. This was after he stabbed the woman inside the Residence Inn near Wilkes-Barre last fall. A judge sentenced...
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Veterans Day 2022: List of restaurants offering free meals, discounts
Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Several businesses are offering deals and discounts to veterans and active military service members. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022, recognizing all U.S. veterans and active military service members who have served on behalf of their country. According to the Department of...
Search for robbery aggravated assault suspect underway
MCCLURE, Pa. — State police are looking for a man last seen in Snyder County, wanted for robbery and aggravated assault. Troopers say Adam Fink was last spotted in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure. He was allegedly involved in a shooting Wednesday night in Mifflin County, which...
Braddock residents excited about Fetterman's Senate win
BRADDOCK, Pa. — John Fetterman will be the next United States Senator from Pennsylvania after defeating Republican Mehmet Oz. The sun was shining on the borough of Braddock Wednesday morning. Residents of the small municipality outside Pittsburgh said they made history Tuesday night after John Fetterman was announced as the next United States senator from Pennsylvania.
James Haddock vs James May | Election results for PA 118th District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — James Haddock and James May are running in the general election for Pennsylvania House of Representatives District 118 on November 8, 2022. James Haddock is the former mayor of Avoca and spent several years on the Pittston area school board. He says he's no stranger to fighting for the people in his community.
Breaking down the midterm results
SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16's Elizabeth Worthington sat down with political science professor Jean Harris from the University of Scranton to talk all things results, starting with the Fetterman/Oz race for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. ELIZABETH: So Fetterman seemed to have it in the bag for most of the...
John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz in U.S. Senate race, AP projects
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: John Fetterman has declared victory for U.S. Senate. The Associated Press has projected his win over Mehmet Oz. John Fetterman (D), Mehmet Oz (R), and six other candidates are running in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate election on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Senator Pat Toomey (R) is not seeking re-election.
Mastriano vs. Shapiro | Uncommon contest for governor
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Election Day, voters will decide who will be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This might be the most unusual race for governor in Pennsylvania's history, and much of it centers around Doug Mastriano, a Republican state senator from Franklin County in the south-central part of the state.
Matt Cartwright defeats Jim Bognet | Election results for PA Congress, 8th District
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — UPDATE: Five-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright won a reelection bid over former Trump administration appointee Jim Bognet, according to the Associated Press. The results in the Scranton-based district echoed those from two years ago when Bognet lost by less than 4 percentage points to Cartwright.
