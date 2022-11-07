ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, KS

KWCH.com

2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Man charged in Greenwood County with aggravated weapons, offender registry violations

Greenwood County has charged a man with several counts after a traffic stop late last month. The vehicle stop was listed on Oct. 28 by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jedediah Dubry on suspicion of an aggravated weapon violation by a felon, offender registry offenses, a no-bond warrant from another unspecified county and traffic offenses. The Greenwood County Attorney’s Office has charged Dubry with single counts of aggravated weapons violation by a felon, aggravated offender registry violation, offender registry violation and traffic counts.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial

Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi

Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
ksal.com

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Two pedestrians who were out changing a tire on a vehicle on an on ramp along Interstate 135 were hit and killed Thursday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Christian Evans from Elk City and 18-year-old Emily Stein of Wichita were both outside of an SUV changing a driver side tire. For an unknown reason a Dodge Ram pickup truck left the road and struck both of them.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Fire reported atop Emporia Middle School

Fire was reported atop Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day. Fire was reported shortly before 10 am and was put out quickly. A confirmed cause is pending. Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commission has full agenda Thursday

Lyon County commissioners have a lot on their agenda for their action meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will start their business by possibly approving letters of support for grants involving CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and Hetlinger Developmental Services. Also:. *Human Resources Director Janice Huffman will present a drug and alcohol and...
KVOE

Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members

Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Bids now being accepted for Lyon County Highway Department construction update project

Lyon County Commissioners have approved the commencement of the bid-letting process for a multi-million dollar construction project for a county department. During their weekly action meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the a request to submit a notice to bidders presented by Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants for an upcoming building project at the Lyon County Highway Department. The full scope of the project will see the construction of two new buildings, a maintenance shop and a bridge shop, encompassing a total of more than 21,000 square feet according to Boettcher.
KVOE

Small fire near Emporia gas station under investigation

Emporia Fire is investigating after a small fire outside a convenience store and gas station Monday evening. Fire crews went to the Casey’s store on East US Highway 50 around 8 pm. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters found fire in three bushes near the building. There was no damage to the building or any gas pumps.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Drought conditions improve after last week’s heavy rainfall

Last week’s rainfall had a positive impact on the ongoing drought for much of the KVOE listening area. Drought conditions improved from severe to moderate for most of the KVOE listening area, including all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties. Northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties have also been upgraded — as has Greenwood County north of Kansas Highway 58.
LYON COUNTY, KS

