KWCH.com
2 hit, killed on N. Wichita interchange, man arrested for manslaughter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Nov. 11: Sedgwick County booking sheets show Travis Mock was arrested on several charges stemming from Thursday night’s deadly crash, including two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence. Mock was also arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under the influence of alcohol...
KVOE
Two men charged in Lyon County with identity theft involving over 100 victims
Two men have preliminary hearings coming next month as part of a significant identity theft case in Lyon County. James Jones, age 37, faces one count of identity theft for allegedly stealing tax documentation and information about Social Security numbers, credit cards or banking accounts from over 100 different individuals earlier this month.
KVOE
Man charged in Greenwood County with aggravated weapons, offender registry violations
Greenwood County has charged a man with several counts after a traffic stop late last month. The vehicle stop was listed on Oct. 28 by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they arrested Jedediah Dubry on suspicion of an aggravated weapon violation by a felon, offender registry offenses, a no-bond warrant from another unspecified county and traffic offenses. The Greenwood County Attorney’s Office has charged Dubry with single counts of aggravated weapons violation by a felon, aggravated offender registry violation, offender registry violation and traffic counts.
KVOE
Lyon County attempted murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation after being deemed not competent to stand trial
Instead of preparing for trial, a Lyon County attempted murder suspect is headed to an extended mental evaluation. As part of a hearing Tuesday, Lyon County Chief Judge Jeff Larson said 38-year-old Phillip Trump was not competent to stand trial and ordered a 90-day treatment process at Larned State Security Hospital. Larned’s chief medical officer will then report on whether Trump attains competency for the purpose of standing trial.
WIBW
Two Kansans booked in Jackson Co. on alleged meth charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A deputy with the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Monday, November 7, when methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse reported that at 8:00 a.m. Monday a deputy pulled over a Chevy Malibu west of Mayetta.
Illegal hunting in Kansas leaves game wardens looking for answers
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are searching for more information related to two recent deer poaching cases. Kansas Game Wardens reported the poaching incidents via social media on Nov. 6 and 8. In the first instance, a deer was found shot with a firearm in the area of road 70 and road X south […]
KVOE
Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi
Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
ksal.com
KVOE
Fire reported atop Emporia Middle School
Fire was reported atop Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day. Fire was reported shortly before 10 am and was put out quickly. A confirmed cause is pending. Emporia, Americus and Olpe firefighters responded.
KVOE
As fentanyl seizures spike, Lyon County distribution case currently on hold
As Lyon County’s first significant fentanyl distribution case is currently on hold in court, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s St. Louis Division is reporting a sharp spike in fentanyl seizures from last year across its territory. The DEA says the over 670 pounds of fentanyl seized across Kansas, Missouri...
KVOE
Osage County aggravated incest suspect to return to court next year
A status hearing is coming next year for an Osage County man accused of illegal sexual activity. At a hearing earlier this month, Judge Lori Breshears set bond at $50,000 in the case of Lonnie D Reavis. Breshears also set Feb. 2 as the next court date in this case.
KVOE
Lyon County Commission has full agenda Thursday
Lyon County commissioners have a lot on their agenda for their action meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will start their business by possibly approving letters of support for grants involving CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness and Hetlinger Developmental Services. Also:. *Human Resources Director Janice Huffman will present a drug and alcohol and...
KVOE
Emporia State Federal Credit Union reports text fraud effort against members
Another day, another fraud scheme. Emporia State Federal Credit Union says credit union members have been receiving fraudulent texts saying their debit or credit cards have been locked. Members are prompted to call a specific phone number and then asked to divulge card number, Social Security number, card PIN and other information. The credit union says it is not sending those texts.
Kansas officials investigate death of foster child who fled
Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month.
KVOE
Bids now being accepted for Lyon County Highway Department construction update project
Lyon County Commissioners have approved the commencement of the bid-letting process for a multi-million dollar construction project for a county department. During their weekly action meeting Thursday, commissioners approved the a request to submit a notice to bidders presented by Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants for an upcoming building project at the Lyon County Highway Department. The full scope of the project will see the construction of two new buildings, a maintenance shop and a bridge shop, encompassing a total of more than 21,000 square feet according to Boettcher.
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Butler County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for a portion of Butler County Rural Water District 6.
KVOE
Small fire near Emporia gas station under investigation
Emporia Fire is investigating after a small fire outside a convenience store and gas station Monday evening. Fire crews went to the Casey’s store on East US Highway 50 around 8 pm. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters found fire in three bushes near the building. There was no damage to the building or any gas pumps.
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought conditions improve after last week’s heavy rainfall
Last week’s rainfall had a positive impact on the ongoing drought for much of the KVOE listening area. Drought conditions improved from severe to moderate for most of the KVOE listening area, including all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties. Northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties have also been upgraded — as has Greenwood County north of Kansas Highway 58.
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
