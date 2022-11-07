Read full article on original website
Related
Tyson Foods CFO reportedly fell asleep in wrong house, arrested for public intoxication
A fourth-generation member of the Tyson family faces charges of public intoxication and criminal trespass after authorities say he was found sleeping in someone else’s home. KNWA in Arkansas is reporting that John R. Tyson, chief financial officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested early Sunday morning. Police reports say...
Tyson Foods CFO arrested after entering wrong home, falling asleep
In the latest incident of C-suite execs behaving poorly, Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer, John R. Tyson, was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly wandered into the wrong home and fell asleep in a bedroom.
I work in Walmart – three items are most commonly stolen from self-checkout and the link between two is hilarious
A WALMART worker has shared three items that are commonly stolen from self-checkout - and the connection between two of them may make you laugh. A recent Quora thread had Walmart workers sharing the most commonly stolen items in their respective stores. Kellie Littrell, a Walmart employee, shared the top...
Tyson's CFO Was Arrested For A Chilling Drunken Break-In
Tyson Foods may be planning its comeback, but it's going to need to re-strategize after recent events that unfolded in an Arkansas neighborhood this past weekend (via Today). The chicken giant had only just taken into account the tough economic year and the rising cost of chicken feed, which has apparently cost the company $285 million more than usual over the period January 2022 to June 2022, according to its second quarter fiscal report. Now on top of paying that big bill, the company will have to clean up after one of its leaders.
I’m a former Albertsons worker & I hate self-checkout – what I would love to tell retailers who use problematic feature
A FORMER grocery store worker has declared his hatred for self-checkout - and what he'd love to tell the retailers who use a problematic feature in stores. Rick Reilly said that he supports the proposed merger between Albertsons and Kroger, as long as there are alternatives to self-checkout. Reilly shared...
Should my partner stop cooking food past its use-by date?
She thinks he is playing Russian roulette with their health. He says use-by dates are a scam. And you decide what should be on (and off) the menu
Comments / 0