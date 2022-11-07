ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent

The MLBPA announced that Justin Verlander, Mychal Givens, Tommy Pham and Jordan Lyles resolved option decisions in their contracts and are now free agents. Verlander opted out of the last year of his deal with the Houston Astros, which was due to pay him $25 million in 2023. The 39-year-old righty had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP and striking out 185 batters in 175 innings over 28 starts for the world-champion Astros. His strong campaign made him a finalist for the Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday.
ESPN

Daniel Vogelbach's $1.5M option for 2023 exercised by Mets

LAS VEGAS --  The New York Mets exercised a $1.5 million option on designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach, preventing him from being eligible for salary arbitration. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Tuesday that New York also had hired Eric Jagers as director of pitching development. Jagers had been Cincinnati's assistant pitching coach.
ESPN

Astros GM James Click out after turning down 1-year offer

The Houston Astros announced Friday that they "will not enter into a renewal for the 2023 season" with general manager James Click, a bizarre conclusion to a three-year run that culminated in a championship and somehow ended in divorce. Click and manager Dusty Baker saw their contracts expire at the...
ESPN

14 MLB free agents receive qualifying offers

Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization. Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:. • New York Yankees outfielder...

