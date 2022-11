IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Caitlin Clark had 26 points and 12 assists, Monika Czinano added 23 points and No. 4 Iowa set a program record for scoring in a 115-62 win over Evansville on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes (2-0) had their previous best scoring game on Dec. 31, 2019,...

