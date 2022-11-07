Indiana midterm election 2022: Here's how turnout is looking across the state

As early voting ended at noon Monday, the Secretary of State's office said 684,692 ballots had been cast in Indiana, including 515,761 cast in person and 157,280 by mail.

In 2018, a total of 756,451 ballots were cast early, or 33% of the total number of voters in the last midterm, according to data provided by the Secretary of State’s office.

This year's midterm is headlined by the Senate race between Republican Sen. Todd Young and Democratic Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott, whereas 2018 was highlighted by the Senate race between incumbent Democrat Joe Donnelly and Republican Mike Braun, which Braun won.

Here are some county-by-county breakdowns of early voting turnout across Central Indiana:

Marion County early voting

In the 2018 midterm, there were 309,686 voters, which was 48% turnout out of total registered voters. Of that number, 84,159 voted in-person or by mail absentee, accounting for 27% of people who voted.

As of Monday, 75,922 ballots had been cast in Marion County, including 24,949 by mail and 48,666 in person.

Hamilton County early voting

In 2018, Hamilton County saw 138,843 voters in the midterm election with 58% turnout overall. Of those ballots, 42,699 were early in person or absentee by mail, or 31%.

Hamilton County had seen 53,258 early ballots cast in the 2022 midterm, 13,632 by mail and 38,973 in person, as of Monday.

Boone County early voting

In 2018, 27,789 people voted in Boone County with 56% turnout. Of that number, 15,290, or 55%, voted early.

As of Monday, 12,693 ballots had been cast early in Boone County, including 1,956 by mail and 10,673 in person.

Johnson County early voting

In 2018, 52,220 voters showed up in Johnson County for a total turnout rate of 50%. For early voting, 24,222 people voted, making up 46% of the total.

In Johnson County as of Monday, 21,242 ballots had been cast early, which includes 17,149 in person and 3,959 by mail.

Hancock County early voting

In 2018, 30,458 people voted in Hancock County, accounting for a 55% voter turnout rate. Just 16,986, or 56% of the total, voted early.

For the 2022 midterm, as of Monday, a total of 12,862 ballots had been cast early, including 1,626 having voted by mail and 11,172 in person.

Hendricks County early voting

In 2018, 63,270 ballots were cast in total, for a voter turnout of 56%. Of that, 36%, or 22,648 voted absentee early by mail or in person.

As of Monday, 19,198 people had voted early in Hendricks County, 14,677 in person and 4,234 by mail.

Morgan County early voting

Four years ago, 25,480 people voted, for a total of 53% voter turnout. Of that total, 12,419 voted early, with early voter turnout making up 49% of the total.

As of Monday, 9,598 ballots had been cast, 7,964 of which were in person and 1,615 by mail.

