ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Handmade Holidays kicks off the holiday season

By Clarksville Parks and Rec
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VfbD_0j23a0OK00

‘Tis the season as Clarksville Parks & Recreation hosts its annual, two-day, Handmade Holidays event. Over 60 vendors will be in attendance, offering a wide variety of handcrafted merchandise from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

Guests will be able to shop local vendors offering items such as soaps, art, sweets, woodworking, jewelry, and more. Giveaway opportunities will also be available from event sponsors including:

  • Commemorative Handmade Holiday coffee mugs courtesy of Altra Federal Credit Union - while supplies last.
  • Free shopping bag provided by CDE Lightband  - while supplies last.

Get a head start on holiday shopping

Amanda Pitt, event planning specialist for Clarksville Parks & Recreation, said the event is perfect for finding unique gifts.

“These local vendors are creating gifts that you can’t find anywhere else,” Pitt said. “Start your holiday shopping by shopping local.”

Food will also be available for purchase during the event. Currently scheduled are Countryside Coffee, The Mac Shack, and Tacos Azteca.

This event is free and open to all ages.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Handmade Holidays kicks off the holiday season

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Annual Christmas Light Run returns to McGregor Park in December

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host its fourth annual Christmas Light Run presented by Fleet Feet Clarksville from 4:30-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at McGregor Park. Participants of both the 5K and 1-mile fun run can experience Christmas on the Cumberland in a new way...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Ms. Cheap: Bloom Designer Finds Sale will be “crazy fun”

Bloom Designer Finds, the ladies’ designer consignment boutique in Hendersonville, has really “bloomed” since my first visit there. In addition to the ladies’ consignment clothing and accessories that target teens through ladies in their 40s and 50s, the shop has more consignors than ever and is now carrying men’s and children’s clothing.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Association of Realtors to feed 900 families for Thanksgiving

CLARKSVILLE, TN –Despite supply chain challenges and food shortages, Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) and its Spreading Our Support Foundation (SOS), will successfully host their annual food drive, Thanksgiving for All, helping 900 families have a special Thanksgiving this year. These 900 Thanksgiving meals are going to organizations throughout...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Brrr … a chill is coming this weekend

Unhook the garden hose. Stack some firewood. Find the cocoa mix. Winter-like weather is headed our way Friday evening, when overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s and a mix of rain and snow could fall in Hopkinsville. The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of rain Friday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Christian Care Communities Hopkinsville Opens Legacy Paver Campaign

Christian Care Communities of Hopkinsville embraced more blessed news Thursday afternoon, when officials welcomed the beginning of a new legacy “pavers program” with song and psalm — bringing a sense of growth to the 41-acre senior community. The new allocation provides interested donors the opportunity to purchase...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
theloganjournal.com

Service One to open new Russellville location

Service One Credit Union’s branch in Russellville will move to a new location at 540 E. 4th Street. “This move will make our banking services more accessible to residents of the Logan County area,” according to the Branch Manager Ralph Addison. “We expect to complete our renovations...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Man steals credit cards from car downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police say a man stole some credit cards from a car in downtown Bowling Green. The victim’s credit cards were used at numerous locations throughout the city. The suspect can be seen making two separate purchases at Best Buy at different times during the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 9, 2022

Betty Dowdy peacefully entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home. She was born in St. Joseph, MI on March 18, 1943 to the late William and Lavenia Stewart. Betty married her childhood sweetheart, Max Dowdy, on May 27, 1959, to whom she was married for 46 years. She was a faithful wife and a loving mother. She cherished her four sons, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Betty loved to cook, and what a cook she was! She was a long-time member at Poplar Spring Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
fox17.com

Jeff Cook, co-founder of legendary band Alabama, dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Jeff Cook, co-founder of the Country Music Hall of Fame group Alabama has died. He was 73 years old. Cook died Monday surrounded by his family. Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012. Arrangements for Cook's “Celebration of Life” will be announced at a...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy