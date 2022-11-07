ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot hits $1.9B. Here's when the next drawing is in Arizona and what to know

By Raphael Romero Ruiz, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Update: There was a delay in the Nov. 7 drawing. These were the winning numbers. A single ticket sold in California won the record-breaking jackpot.

No one has matched the six winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot in 40 straight drawings. Now the jackpot pool is up to $1.9 billion — meaning the winner would receive the largest payout in U.S. lottery history.

Monday night's draw will be another chance for those seeking to win it big. If there is a winner tonight, they will have the option to take $929.1 million in cash.

Winning numbers: Here are the numbers for the delayed Powerball drawing for Nov. 7, 2022

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Arizona Lottery.

Find out how to play, what time the next drawing happens in Arizona and everything else you need to know.

When is the next Powerball drawing in Arizona?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 7, at 8:59 p.m. Arizona time. It will be live streamed at Powerball.com or through your local TV stations.

What were the Powerball numbers for 11/5/22?

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play was 3.

How to play Powerball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZP9qn_0j23Zz1n00

In order to win a prize, you only need to match one number, here is a list of winning combinations.

  • Matching the Powerball number: $4.
  • 1 Winning number + Powerball number: $4.
  • 2 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $7.
  • 3 Winning numbers: $7.
  • 3 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $100.
  • 4 Winning numbers : $100.
  • 4 Winning numbers + Powerball number: $50,000.
  • 5 Winning numbers: $1 million.
  • 5 Winning numbers + Powerball number: Grand prize.

Winner, winner: $1M Powerball ticket sold in Flagstaff; 8 others win big in Arizona

How much is the Powerball jackpot amount today?

After Saturday's drawing, the pool grew to a record estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.

What is the Powerball cash value of the lump sum payout?

The jackpot has a cash value of $929.1 million. Winners will have the option to take the cash payout or receive the money in 30 graduated payments over 29 years equating to the $1.9B, according to Powerball.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Arizona Lottery has a "Where to Play" map that folks who are interested in participating in can use to find the nearest store to purchase tickets.

Powerball drawing: Here are the numbers for Nov. 5, 2022

Can you buy Powerball tickets online in Arizona?

In Arizona, you need to go to an authorized dealer for the state lottery. The state does not offer online purchases.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Each ticket costs $2 to enter the drawing. If you add the Power Play option for an additional $1, you can win up to five times the amount of your non-jackpot winnings.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

  1. $1.9 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; TBD.
  2. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee.
  3. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin.
  4. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts.
  5. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland.
  6. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California.
  7. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.
  8. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin.
  9. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida.
  10. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

Have a question you need answered? Reach the reporter at rromeroruiz@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @raphaeldelag .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Powerball jackpot hits $1.9B. Here's when the next drawing is in Arizona and what to know

Comments / 4

