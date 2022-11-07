ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal crashes in Oxnard, Santa Paula after Mugu Rock raise weekend death toll to 8

By Jeremy Childs, Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Eight people died in four fatal crashes throughout Ventura County over the weekend, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In the latest crash, a man died Sunday night after a collision between his motorcycle and another vehicle on southbound Highway 101 in Oxnard.

Five more people died in a head-on collision along the Pacific Coast Highway early Sunday morning near Mugu Rock. A man died in Oxnard Saturday night after crashing into a tree, and another man died in Santa Paula Saturday after his vehicle struck a fence and flipped.

For hours Sunday night into Monday, all lanes of southbound Highway 101 were closed because of the fatal crash around 10:15 p.m. Sunday between a motorcycle and a sedan north of the Rice Avenue off-ramp.

CHP officials said the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic rear-ended a motorcyclist while both were driving at a high rate of speed. The collision ejected the motorcyclist from the bike, where he was hit by several other drivers on the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP identified the victim as a 59-year-old man but withheld his identity pending the notification of kin by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

CHP officers said a 2018 Honda Civic was found abandoned near the crash site and that the driver had fled the area on foot. Investigators searched with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the Ventura Police Department, but did not find the driver.

The search and investigation closed for hours southbound Highway 101 at Rice Avenue, though all closures were lifted by 8 a.m. Monday.

Further investigation by CHP revealed the car was registered to a 31-year-old Oxnard man. Authorities found the man at an unspecified location in Camarillo, where he was arrested on suspicion of murder, felony hit-and-run and felony DUI. He was booked into county jail with bail set at $550,000, according to online jail records.

News roundup:Simi police chase mail theft suspects to LA, arrest in fatal hit-and-run, more

The Santa Paula crash happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 11000 block of Foothill Road, west of Aliso Canyon Road.

The driver of a 1995 Jeep Wrangler was ejected from the vehicle after crashing into a metal chain-link fence on the side of the road, flipping the vehicle onto its side. The victim, identified as a 48-year-old Ventura County man, was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

CHP investigators said the victim had been driving eastbound on Foothill Road when the crash occurred. It is not known at this point whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which is under ongoing investigation by the Ventura-area CHP office.

The names of the victims in the weekend crashes had not been released by officials as of Monday morning.

This story may be updated.

Jeremy Childs is a general assignment reporter covering courts, crime and breaking news for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached at 805-437-0208, jeremy.childs@vcstar.com, and on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

