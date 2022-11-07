ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Veterans Day Deal in North Texas

By Tyler Manning
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — This Friday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, a day in honor of military veterans who have served in our nation’s Armed Forces.

“Not to be confused with Memorial Day , which honors those who died while in service, Veterans Day honors all military veterans , including those still with us,” as stated on NationalToday.com .

If you are a veteran in North Texas, the following businesses have deals for you as a thank-you for your service:

Bourbon & Banter: The underground speakeasy inside The Statler will offer veterans one drink (including draft or bottled beer, house wine or Champagne, and well cocktails and shots) on the house tab on Veterans Day.

Cantina Laredo: The restaurant’s Frisco and Addison locations will offer a free entrée up to a $20 value to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

El Chico: The restaurant’s Rockwall location will offer a free entrée up to a $20 value to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Fish City Grill : Any veteran dining at the restaurant, which has eight North Texas locations , on Veterans Day will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value.

Half Shells: Veterans will receive a free entrée, up to a $25.99 value, on Veterans Day. The restaurant has locations in Dallas’ Snider Plaza and Plano’s Shops at Legacy .

John Wayne: An American Experience: Veterans and active-duty military with ID get free walk-in admission to the exhibit that showcases The Duke’s life from birth through the legendary actor’s legacy.

Luckys: The Oak Lawn diner will offer a free entrée up to a $20 value to all veterans and active-duty military on Veterans Day.

Overeasy : The diner inside The Statler will offer veterans one drink on the house tab on Veterans Day. Options include draft or bottled beer, house wine or Champagne, and well cocktails and shots.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge: The Tex-Mex favorite with locations in Uptown and Downtown Dallas will offer veterans one drink (including draft or bottled beer, house wine or Champagne, and well cocktails and shots) on the house tab on Veterans Day.

Sfereco : The Spaghetti Western-themed Italian-American restaurant with locations in Downtown Dallas and Lewisville will offer veterans one drink on the house tab on Veterans Day. Options include draft or bottled beer, house wine or Champagne, and well cocktails and shots.

Silver Fox: The neighborhood steakhouse with locations in Fort Worth and Richardson will offer veterans and active-duty military $30 off their check on Veterans Day.

III Forks : One of North Texas’ favorite dining destinations, III Forks will offer veterans and active-duty military a free entrée up to a $60 value on Veterans Day.

Waterproof: The rooftop poolside lounge at The Statler will offer veterans one drink (including draft or bottled beer, house wine or Champagne, and well cocktails and shots) on the house tab on Veterans Day.

