Chamber Singers of Iowa City plans ambitious Nov. 20 concert

The Chamber Singers of Iowa City will perform a wide-ranging program of dazzling choral literature on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the University of Iowa Voxman School of Music Concert Hall.

Led by conductor David Puderbaugh, the choir will feature works by Bach, Beach, Dawson, Dickau, Hogan, Lasso, Quartel and Rachmaninoff, among others. Lynda Hakken will accompany at the piano, and obligato instrumentalists will accompany the Bach, while guest soloists ​Colin Wilson and Andrew Rene will complete the program.

Chamber Singers continues to stretch itself. This program will be one that demonstrates our ability to sing in many different styles and languages from various time periods.

We will feature music from the Italian renaissance, the German baroque period, the Russian romantic era, and contemporary American pieces offering something for everyone. We will highlight the program with Cantata 131 by the all-time great choral composer, J.S. Bach.

But if these interesting music styles and various languages are not enough to draw you to the concert, please consider this. I imagine you are thinking: why bother coming to a live concert of choral music when you can find musical videos of most all choral music online?

Attending a live concert leads to enhanced positive moods for audiences​, allowing them to feel relaxed and connected. More importantly, research shows an increased physiological response to music of different speeds and moods when the listener is present with the performer, as compared to listening to a recording of the same performance. In other words, you will feel an intimacy that is unique and special.

For us as singers, the act of choral singing has many physical benefits like increased breathing capacity​, which provides a boost to our immune systems, and an increase in happiness. It even allows us to escape our daily worries. This ability to create organized beauty from noise and chaos is one of the things that makes us truly human.

With this concert, the Chamber ​Singers will pay tribute to some well-loved arrangers. Moses Hogan​'s, William Dawson's, and Robert Shaw’s arrangements of African American spirituals​ and American hymns will delight those who love old-time religious music.

And we will not overlook two wonderful women composers​: Amy Beach ​and Sarah Quartel. “Gloria” from ​Beach's Mass in E Flat is a pleasure to hear,​ and Quartel's "How Can I Keep from Singing" is one of the two most outstanding pieces on the program, in my opinion.

That riveting song and “The Morning Trumpet” by Gregory Brown use driving rhythms in a way that will leave one singing the words and melody long after the concert ends. Both pieces are emotionally powerful and will transport listeners and singers with their stirring​, inexorable music. We hope to see you at the concert.

Katherine Eberle, mezzo-soprano, has a long career of solo professional and collegiate performances in the U.S. and abroad. Since retirement from teaching voice at the University of Iowa, she teaches singing through West Music and currently works as an office assistant at the Preucil School of Music.