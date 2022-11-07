ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Chamber Singers of Iowa City plans ambitious Nov. 20 concert

By Katherine Eberle
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGGUm_0j23Zq5G00

The Chamber Singers of Iowa City will perform a wide-ranging program of dazzling choral literature on Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the University of Iowa Voxman School of Music Concert Hall.

Led by conductor David Puderbaugh, the choir will feature works by Bach, Beach, Dawson, Dickau, Hogan, Lasso, Quartel and Rachmaninoff, among others. Lynda Hakken will accompany at the piano, and obligato instrumentalists will accompany the Bach, while guest soloists ​Colin Wilson and Andrew Rene will complete the program.

Chamber Singers continues to stretch itself. This program will be one that demonstrates our ability to sing in many different styles and languages from various time periods.

We will feature music from the Italian renaissance, the German baroque period, the Russian romantic era, and contemporary American pieces offering something for everyone. We will highlight the program with Cantata 131 by the all-time great choral composer, J.S. Bach.

But if these interesting music styles and various languages are not enough to draw you to the concert, please consider this. I imagine you are thinking: why bother coming to a live concert of choral music when you can find musical videos of most all choral music online?

Attending a live concert leads to enhanced positive moods for audiences​, allowing them to feel relaxed and connected. More importantly, research shows an increased physiological response to music of different speeds and moods when the listener is present with the performer, as compared to listening to a recording of the same performance. In other words, you will feel an intimacy that is unique and special.

For us as singers, the act of choral singing has many physical benefits like increased breathing capacity​, which provides a boost to our immune systems, and an increase in happiness. It even allows us to escape our daily worries. This ability to create organized beauty from noise and chaos is one of the things that makes us truly human.

With this concert, the Chamber ​Singers will pay tribute to some well-loved arrangers. Moses Hogan​'s, William Dawson's, and Robert Shaw’s arrangements of African American spirituals​ and American hymns will delight those who love old-time religious music.

And we will not overlook two wonderful women composers​: Amy Beach ​and Sarah Quartel. “Gloria” from ​Beach's Mass in E Flat is a pleasure to hear,​ and Quartel's "How Can I Keep from Singing" is one of the two most outstanding pieces on the program, in my opinion.

That riveting song and “The Morning Trumpet” by Gregory Brown use driving rhythms in a way that will leave one singing the words and melody long after the concert ends. Both pieces are emotionally powerful and will transport listeners and singers with their stirring​, inexorable music. We hope to see you at the concert.

Katherine Eberle, mezzo-soprano, has a long career of solo professional and collegiate performances in the U.S. and abroad. Since retirement from teaching voice at the University of Iowa, she teaches singing through West Music and currently works as an office assistant at the Preucil School of Music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxurytraveldiary.com

Review: The Highlander Hotel, Iowa City

Having reviewed the fabulous Hotel Grinnell, we want to share its sister hotel with our luxury travelers, as this hotel is also a unique, hidden gem. The Highlander Hotel, is a brilliant place to stay in Iowa City. In fact, both of these bespoke sister hotels are must-tries for luxury travelers. They are a better and more uplifting choice than generic chain hotels, and staying at these establishments is a great way to support smaller businesses and innovation.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

The Machine Shed shares favorite classic recipes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates classic dishes from the restaurant including Meatloaf and Parmesan-crusted Pork Loin. The Machine Shed is located at 7250 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport, IA.
DAVENPORT, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI medical student seriously injured in bike accident advocates for change

After experiencing a life-changing biking accident in 2019, University of Iowa medical student Guillermo Romano Ibarra is advocating for safer biking conditions on Iowa highways and for insurance companies to take more accountability for their clients. According to the Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, there were a total of 278 bicycle-involved...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI requests termination of two health study programs

The University of Iowa is seeking approval from the state Board of Regents to terminate the Master of Science in health policy and a Bachelor of Arts in health and human physiology. The health and human physiology Bachelor of Arts is the second-largest area of study in the UI’s College...
IOWA CITY, IA
B100

This Iowa Small Town Is The Set of a Hallmark Christmas Movie

If you live in Iowa, you already know that it's a fantastic place for Christmas. There's usually snow on the ground, blanketing our corn fields, lights strung on homes and businesses in the small towns, it's just overall a cute place for Christmas. Hallmark apparently feels the same way, because they've actually shot one of their famous Christmas movies here.
HOMESTEAD, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Why Iowa City needs Amtrak

The Iowa City City Council recently agreed to purchase three properties near the city’s railyard to provide space for a proposed Amtrak route — the country’s largest passenger rail operator — from Iowa City to Chicago. A successful partnership with Amtrak will bring monetary and climate...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Whiskey Riff

Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans

In a groundbreaking and extremely scientific study, researchers discovered something anyone living in Iowa already knows: we love our Busch Light. A lot. Like A LOT A LOT. map via PopSci.com So much so, that according to the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association, nearly 16 million gallons of Busch Light were shipped to Iowa in a single year. These noble researchers also did the math for us and that comes out to a humble seven gallon pony keg per every […] The post Research Confirms Nobody In America Loves Busch Light More Than Iowans first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State

America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics faces two new lawsuits

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics face two discrimination lawsuits; one from a former employee and one from a student. The Daily Iowan reported that Faith Sang is a Kenyan woman who worked as an advanced registered nurse practitioner and alleges in her suit that she was subject to hostility, harassment, and discrimination.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Kent, Tjoa Sign with Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two prep prospects from the class of 2023 signed with the University of Iowa men’s golf team this week. The Hawkeyes added Noah Kent of Naples, Florida, and Maxwell Tjoa from Cedar Falls, Iowa. “We are proud to welcome these two talented young men...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close

After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
936
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy