ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Nationally known comedians to perform at Rio Grande Theatre

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iocAZ_0j23ZAS600

LAS CRUCES – Atomic Comedy invites the Las Cruces community for a night of laughs Wednesday, featuring three standup comedians at the Rio Grande Theatre.

Penny Prince of Las Vegas is the headliner Wednesday night with Rust Rutherford and a special guest joining him. Prince is a comedy and impressionist headliner at many Las Vegas hotels, along with Sin City Comedy. Those he impersonates include Chris Rock, Samuel Jackson, the cast of King of the Hill and more.

Rutherford is another headliner who tours the country. He previously won the Great Southwest Laugh-Off. He has also been named one of the top five comedians in Albuquerque for seven years and has appeared on Albuquerque’s Duke City Comedy League show.

The special guest of the night will be Wyatt Feegrado, 22, of New York, who has an Amazon comedy special premiering in the next few months. He also played the lead role an episode of the ESPN+ “Bettor Days,” where his character bets a lot of money on the Houston Astros winning the 2017 World Series.

Feegrado said he is looking forward to performing in Las Cruces — it’s his first time in the area, aside from a recent show in Albuquerque. Recently, he has been touring across California and Arizona and was able to add Las Cruces to his schedule.

“I always wanted to be a comedian when I was a child,” he said. “For all my years in middle and high school, I would just stay up till 3 a.m. watching stand-up comedy. And eventually my senior year of high school when I was 16, I snuck out and I went to an open mic. I'm originally from near San Francisco, so I drove, and I did my first open mic and it was horrible. But I knew that that was what I wanted to do.”

Feegrado described his comedy as “argumentative.” As an Indian American 22-year-old, he is sure to bring a unique perspective to the stage.

John Padon, an Emmy award-winning comedian born and raised in Albuquerque, produces the Atomic Comedy shows which appear at the historic downtown theatre. His experience in Vegas-style comedy has provided him the connections to bring the performers to southern New Mexico.

Padon kicked off the comedy series in July with Curt Fletcher and host Mark Doyle.

All three performers will take to the stage this week for a one-night only show at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $28, which can be purchased at the door or online at www.riograndetheatre.org.

Others are reading:

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces stories sought for film festival

“The public is encouraged … to show off what Las Cruces has to offer as a tourism hotspot,” the City of Las Cruces said in a news release, as the Las Cruces International Film Festival (LCIFF) and Visit Las Cruces (VLC) issued a public call for entries for a “Visit Las Cruces Stories” video contest.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

That Time Hardcore Metallica Fans Were Trapped In Las Cruces

One of the most interesting concert experiences in our area took place in Las Cruces in 1997. I recently posted an article about concert venues in El Paso and Las Cruces and in it, I mentioned a "sleepover" that once happened in Las Cruces. I promised to tell the story for those who weren't there so, here it is ...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Bad Winter Storm Stranded Metallica Fans In Las Cruces – Part 2

I recently wrote an article about the time Metallica fans got stuck in Las Cruces. My story was just the tip of the iceberg. Back in 1997, Metallica and Korn rocked the Pan Am Center on the NMSU campus in Las Cruces. A great show as usual but this one came with a helluva winter storm that shut the El Paso, Las Cruces area ... and everywhere else within hundreds of miles ... down completely.
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

Only In El Paso – Boozy Piñatas For Kids Birthday Parties

If you don't already know, nothing is more fun at a kids birthday party than a good old fashioned Mexican pinata to bash around. There is an easy way to spot people shopping for a child's birthday party in El Paso. Just look for the shopping cart loaded with Bar-S weenies, buns, a cake and several 30-packs of Bud Light. The other tell-tale sign of an impending party is the pinata.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico

At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso has highest percentage of cash only businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study of 50 large U.S. cities shows that El Paso has the highest percentage of businesses that only accept cash. The research provided by Secure Data concluded that 29-percent of businesses in El Paso still only accept cash, which is by far the largest percentage of any major […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after suffering an animal bite in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso police. Police say the call came out around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday. They were called out to 10,300 Grouse Road. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA The post 1 person hospitalized with serious injuries from animal bite in northeast El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy