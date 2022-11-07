Nationally known comedians to perform at Rio Grande Theatre

LAS CRUCES – Atomic Comedy invites the Las Cruces community for a night of laughs Wednesday, featuring three standup comedians at the Rio Grande Theatre.

Penny Prince of Las Vegas is the headliner Wednesday night with Rust Rutherford and a special guest joining him. Prince is a comedy and impressionist headliner at many Las Vegas hotels, along with Sin City Comedy. Those he impersonates include Chris Rock, Samuel Jackson, the cast of King of the Hill and more.

Rutherford is another headliner who tours the country. He previously won the Great Southwest Laugh-Off. He has also been named one of the top five comedians in Albuquerque for seven years and has appeared on Albuquerque’s Duke City Comedy League show.

The special guest of the night will be Wyatt Feegrado, 22, of New York, who has an Amazon comedy special premiering in the next few months. He also played the lead role an episode of the ESPN+ “Bettor Days,” where his character bets a lot of money on the Houston Astros winning the 2017 World Series.

Feegrado said he is looking forward to performing in Las Cruces — it’s his first time in the area, aside from a recent show in Albuquerque. Recently, he has been touring across California and Arizona and was able to add Las Cruces to his schedule.

“I always wanted to be a comedian when I was a child,” he said. “For all my years in middle and high school, I would just stay up till 3 a.m. watching stand-up comedy. And eventually my senior year of high school when I was 16, I snuck out and I went to an open mic. I'm originally from near San Francisco, so I drove, and I did my first open mic and it was horrible. But I knew that that was what I wanted to do.”

Feegrado described his comedy as “argumentative.” As an Indian American 22-year-old, he is sure to bring a unique perspective to the stage.

John Padon, an Emmy award-winning comedian born and raised in Albuquerque, produces the Atomic Comedy shows which appear at the historic downtown theatre. His experience in Vegas-style comedy has provided him the connections to bring the performers to southern New Mexico.

Padon kicked off the comedy series in July with Curt Fletcher and host Mark Doyle.

All three performers will take to the stage this week for a one-night only show at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $28, which can be purchased at the door or online at www.riograndetheatre.org.

