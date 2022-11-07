ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

By By Clark Kauffman
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1208Es_0j23YxMy00

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy.

In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital.

The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy Hospital of Iowa City and Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates of Iowa City and Coralville as defendants, along with Dr. Jill Goodman, one of the directors of the Coralville clinic.

The Kromphardts contended their son’s brain damage was caused by medical workers’ failure to properly respond to signs the baby was deprived of oxygen in the hours leading up to his birth in August 2018.

More from Iowa Capital Dispatch:A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

The boy, now 4, is unable to walk by himself and is largely unable to speak. At trial, the family’s lawyer argued the child will likely need 24-hour care for the rest of his life.

The jury award in the case is believed to be the largest medical malpractice judgment in Iowa history.

Court records indicate the jury found Mercy Hospital and the Coralville clinic to each be 50% at fault in the case.

But as a result of a pretrial agreement between Mercy Hospital and the Kromphardts, the hospital’s liability was capped at $7 million, which the hospital paid shortly after the trial was concluded.

That left the Coralville clinic liable for the remainder of the award ― although there is a dispute as to how much that obligation is.

More from Iowa Capital Dispatch:Nursing home cited for failing to provide COVID-19 treatment, staff levels and ‘disgusting’ food

Under Iowa law, if defendants are found to be 50% or more at fault in a civil case, their share of the total liability for economic damages and non-economic damages is treated differently.

The Kromphardts’ attorney has taken the position that the Coralville clinic’s total liability in the matter is now $75 million, while the clinic’s lawyers have taken the position that the clinic is responsible for roughly $45 million, or half of the $97 million award once the hospital’s $7 million payment is subtracted.

On Monday, the clinic filed for bankruptcy, citing the full $97.4 million judgment in the case as a claim against the company.

Court records suggest the jury award is the sole reason for the bankruptcy: Only six other creditors of the clinic are listed in the bankruptcy filing, and their claims are small, ranging from $243 to $37,043.

The three directors and shareholders of the clinic are Dr. Goodman, Dr. Lori Wenzel and Dr. Jami Shepard.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

University of Iowa hospital eyes $16 million in upgrades, conversions

IOWA CITY — Adding to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics this week wants state Board of Regents approval to spend another $16 million upgrading its main Iowa City location.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race

The full election tallies of two Iowa counties are delayed by technical errors that will require recounts — with the potential to affect a very close state auditor’s race. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate called Tuesday night for the expedited recounts of votes in Des Moines County and Warren County. Warren County supervisors held […] The post Election recounts in two counties could affect close auditor’s race appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
WQAD

47 wrongly-distributed ballots remade in Scott County, Audtior's Offiice said

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Almost 50 ballots cast at Duck Creek Lodge in Davenport were distributed incorrectly and later remade, according to Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It was reported that candidates were missing from 47 ballots given at the Duck Creek Lodge polling place Tuesday morning, and the issue was brought to the Auditor's Office as the voting machine began rejecting the ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What went wrong with vote count in Warren, Des Moines counties

INDIANOLA, IOWA — Two counties now have to recount certain precincts due to different technical errors on Election Day. Several statewide races were bouncing back and forth with razor thin margins late Tuesday night which pushed some results back into Wednesday. Part of the problem was with the two counties that Secretary of State Paul […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

A number of issues led to late Linn County election results

Price increases in the U.S. eased last month, experts say that's a good sign for inflation as the economy slows. Voters in eight of Iowa's 99 counties had 'EMS essential funding referendums' on their ballots Tuesday. Gardner Golf Course to close Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Gardner Golf Course will...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after destroying UIHC equipment

An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday morning after an earlier incident at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to police, 24-year-old Jacob Gilpin of East Washington Street was being treated at the Emergency Room Tuesday night when he allegedly became violent. Gilpin caused no physical injury to staff, but reportedly destroyed a multi-function intercom system and a wall-mounted phone during the incident.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

UI Hospitals and Clinics want to add inpatient rooms to address shortage

The University of Iowa will be asking the Board of Regents for another $16 million for upgrades to the main campus of its Hospitals and Clinics. The Gazette reports that the figure is in addition to the hundreds of millions in new construction, renovations and expansions already planned or underway across its Johnson County campuses.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Supervisor's race missing from ballots in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Iowa's News Now has learned that some ballots in Linn County Supervisor District 1 was missing the race entirely. The error was first noticed by Republican Candidate Mark Banowetz when he discovered his race wasn't on his own ballot. In a statement from the Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Justin Reed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 12-year-old. Police say Justin Reed was last seen at the J Street bridge on November 9th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a dark grey hawkeye t-shirt and shorts. He is 5′1″ feet tall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

University of Iowa pursues initiatives to poach top faculty from across country

The University of Iowa is working to poach top faculty members from other universities while retaining current personnel through two initiatives presented to the state Board of Regents. UI President Barbara Wilson discussed some of the programs being used as “talent magnets” by the university. The regents met Thursday in Council Bluffs. “It is not […] The post University of Iowa pursues initiatives to poach top faculty from across country  appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 10 Years Local Truck Driving School Set To Close

After nearly a decade, a Cedar Rapids truck driver training school will close its doors for good before the end of the year. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that CRST will shut down its driver training program. Company officials say the move to close its North American Driver Training Academy points to a change in strategy. They want to retain their current drivers and not simply just hire more. Officials say they just don't have the need for as many drivers as they used to.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Reports of rape up on UI campus

Reports of rape on the University of Iowa campus rose dramatically in 2021, according to statistics from the University’s Department of Public Safety. The figures show rape reports reached 64 in 2021, up from 38 in 2020. There were also 89 reports of stalking and 25 domestic violence incidents, both higher numbers than the year before.
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy