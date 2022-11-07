ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

hamlethub.com

Mayor Rilling Announces Vanessa Nobre Valadares as Norwalk's Chief of Operations and Public Work

Norwalk Mayor Rilling appointed Vanessa Nobre Valadares as the City of Norwalk's Chief of Operations and Public Works during the Common Council meeting. "Vanessa has served and excelled in every position within the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works," said Mayor Rilling. "Based on her high level of expertise, impeccable work ethic and strong ability to collaborate, I am confident that she will be fantastic as the City's new Chief of Operations and Public Works. I look forward to the progress the Department makes under her leadership."
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

The County Assemblies' Charity Balls Return for Fairfield High School Students in 2023

Fairfield, CT - The County Assemblies, Inc., the non-profit organization that sponsors both the County Assembly Charity Ball for high school juniors and the Red & White Charity Ball for high school seniors announces the return of our Charity Balls in 2023 after a two-year pandemic pause! CA will be celebrating its 85th Anniversary during the events in 2023, and for the first time, it has invited all students from the Class of 2024 to the County Assembly Charity Ball and all students from the Class of 2023 to the Red & White Charity Ball. Students that attend Fairfield Ludlowe and Fairfield Warde High Schools and those from the Classes of 2024 and 2023 that reside in Fairfield, yet attend another high school, are invited to attend the events. The price is $185 per couple as each student attends the Charity Balls with a guest/escort.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield ECDC Invites Residents to Nominate for Cultural District Award

The Ridgefield Economic & Community Development Commission invites residents to nominate individuals for the first-ever Cultural District Award. The presentation of the annual award will go to an honoree who has made an extraordinary contribution to the economic development of the town by furthering some aspect of Ridgefield’s cultural district.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Round Two! VOTE in Norwalk's Snowplow Naming Contest!

While we've had unusually warm weather for November as of late, Winter is right around the corner! Help us get prepared for any potential snow by voting in the second round of our snowplow naming contest!. The winning name of each snowplow will be bestowed upon each truck and displayed...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Kershner Gallery Seeks Curatorial Committee Volunteers

Fairfield, CT - The Curatorial Committee for the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library is seeking artists and art lovers to volunteer to serve on the Curatorial Committee. You must be able to attend monthly Tuesday morning meetings; have the time to curate a couple of shows a year with others on the Committee; render a judgment regarding the acceptance of work by artists applying to exhibit. Organized people with some art background who are eager to help are preferred.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

CT's Beardsley Zoo's New Mayor Is Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The election to decide Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo’s next mayor was neck and neck for a time between Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth and Goncalo the Maned Wolf, but at the tail end of the day on November 9, voters decided to go with Rhubarb’s unusual –- and often upside down -- perspective. All votes were counted, and Rhubarb the Two-Toed Sloth was declared the Mayor of the Zoo — by a nose and several toes. The Rainforest Building resident thanked his supporters and promised to be a mayor for all the animals.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

The Darien Foundation Honors Ward Glassmeyer for 20 Years of Service

The Darien Foundation would like to recognize and express sincere appreciation for Board President Ward Glassmeyer’s 20 years of service and dedication to the nonprofit organization. The organization is highlighting this milestone as part of their Darien Forward campaign. Ward began his involvement on The Darien Foundation Board in...
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Imke Lohs, Realtor

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Imke Lohs!
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Compass in Ridgefield Hosts Food Drive Now Through Monday, November 14

Karla Murtaugh and her team at Compass Real Estate on Main Street in Ridgefield are encouraging the community to help them feed families in need this holiday season. Please bring your donation of non-perishable food items to Compass (270 Main Street, Suite #2) now through Monday, November 14. Donations will be delivered to the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Kershner Gallery Invites Artists 18+ To Enter Community Art Show

Fairfield, CT - The Curatorial Committee for the Bruce S. Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library invites all area artists over 18 to enter its Community Art Show. The theme is “New Beginnings...After the Pause”. Entry forms are in the gallery and online at the library website,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Byram Pizza Company

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Byram Pizza...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

CT's Beardsley Zoo Hosts Wildly Successful Centennial Gala

When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, Zoo supporters and staff get together to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, the outcome is success beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. The Zoo’s third in-person Gala returned this year on October 29 at the Inn at Longshore in Westport. The Centennial Gala, celebrating the Zoo’s 100th year, raised more than $100,000 for the Zoo. All funds raised that evening support the Zoo’s mission of conservation, education, research, and guest experience.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz earns Lasell Women's Volleyball Rookie Award

Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz takes home Lasell Women's Volleyball Rookie Award. The Lasell Women's Volleyball team had six of their student-athletes take home Great Northeast Athletic Conference awards along with their Head Coach Jeff Vautrin, who earned GNAC Coach of the Year award. First-year athletes including Ridgefield resident Sydney Katz...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Jesse Lee's Shoebox Gift Drive for Neighbors in Need is ON!

Jesse Lee Church is continuing its 20+ year tradition of creating Shoebox Gifts for kids and seniors in need in our community. It is joining forces with the Town of Ridgefield Department of Social Services and The Association of Religious Communities in Danbury (ARC) to create and distribute these gift boxes in time for Christmas.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

