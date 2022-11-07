Read full article on original website
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
WRDW-TV
Sister shares details on deputy who was shot in face
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting injured a deputy during a confrontation in a neighborhood that’s already been identified as a crime hotspot. A family member identified the deputy as Michael Cole and said the 25-year-old was shot in the face. His sister said he’s worked for the sheriff’s agency for five years.
wgac.com
Name of Richmond County Deputy Shot by Suspect Released
Richmond County deputies were called to the 2200 block of Bungalow Road at 1:40 this morning to a report of a disturbance. Investigators say Vernon Cratic Jr. allegedly started shooting at deputies when they arrived. Deputy Michael Cole was struck in the face during an exchange of gunfire. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment. Authorities say Cole is in stable condition and expected to recover from his injuries.
wfxg.com
Suspect identified in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's office is looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide. The sheriff's office believes 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV is connected to the October 15th murder that occurred on Old Savannah Road. Thompson IV is 6'01" tall and 230 pounds. Deputies...
52-year-old woman killed in a domestic dispute in Swainsboro, suspect in custody
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) -The Swainsboro Police Department is investigating a murder. Authorities responded to 226 Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a woman lying face down next to a car. Witnesses told investigators that a domestic dispute led to the shooting that claimed the life of 52-year-old […]
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect wanted in Augusta shooting that killed 1
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, is described as 6...
Grovetown man arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Molestation
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday, November 7th by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Zigarelli has been charged with Aggravated Child Molestation and Terroristic Threats and Acts after an alleged incident in Grovetown. He is charged with Aggravated Child Molestation on multiple occasions against a 14-year-old, according to warrants […]
WRDW-TV
1 killed as abandoned building burns in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed Thursday morning when an abandoned building caught fire in Augusta, and officials believe the victim might have been homeless. Dispatchers said the crews were called to Auto Money Title Pawn at 1552 block of Walton Way at 4:39 a.m. Firefighters found a...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Rainbow fentanyl is in Augusta, investigators say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It is a worst-case scenario. Drug dealers have found a cheap way to get people high. The problem? It’s not only more affordable, but it’s also even more lethal than heroin, cocaine, and meth. We’re talking about fentanyl. And, if you’ve been hearing about...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County man arrested in aggravated child molestation case
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies have arrested a man accused of aggravated child molestation, authorities say. Angelo Gastone Zigarelli, 19, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child molestation and terroristic threats and acts, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies,...
WRDW-TV
Bond decision delayed for parents in 2nd child’s death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond hearings were postponed Thursday for two parents arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death. The decision on bond for both Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott was delayed until an official hearing on Jan. 5, the 85th day after the arrest, for a review of further evidence as it comes in.
WRDW-TV
Burke County Sheriff’s Office gets grant to fight dangerous driving
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has announced that the Burke County Sheriff’s Office is to receive a grant for the federal 2023 year. According to authorities, Burke County is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to receive a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant totaling $49,944.35.
WRDW-TV
3 more suspects arrested in separate Augusta slayings
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested three more suspects in separate homicides – on the heels of three other murder arrests in the past few days. The moves seem to be solid strikes against crime as deputies battle a surge in deadly crime that’s swept the...
Man charged by RCSO for murder in Old Savannah Road homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for a homicide according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say Lamar Jaquez Jones, 22, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. The incident happened on October 15th on Old Savannah Road. […]
WRDW-TV
Student charged over threat at Grovetown Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A student was charged by law enforcement after a threat to Grovetown Middle School, the Columbia County School District said Thursday. After the threat was made via social media, the school day was not disrupted. However, the student was charged and will be held accountable under...
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for B St. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Beech Island man in connection to a homicide that happened on B St. back in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested eighteen-year-old Evyn O'Conner on Nov. 7 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Grovetown man sentenced after fatal overdose of 28-year-old Martinez man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been over two years since a Martinez man died from a drug overdose. The Grovetown man accused of giving him the drugs was sentenced today. Twenty-eight year old Alex King died in July 2020 after taking fentanyl-laced pills. The man accused of selling him the drugs, Colin Magill, was sentenced […]
wgac.com
Body Found in Burning Building on Walton Way
Augusta firefighters were called to a fire at the Auto Money Title Pawn building at 4:30 this morning at 1552 Walton Way. The building was abandoned. Once inside, authorities found a body that was burned beyond recognition. The victim was pronounced dead at 7:30. The body will be sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy and positive identification.
WRDW-TV
Teenager arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting last month at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
WRDW-TV
Babysitters sought in abuse of 2 young boys they were caring for
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for two people on charges of first-degree cruelty to children. Jada Galloway, 22 is describes as 5 feet tall and weighing 231 pounds, while Rakimma Galloway, also 22, is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 231 pounds. Authorities released photos of both.
