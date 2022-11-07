ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NC

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 suspects after man shot in Jamestown, taken to hospital, deputies say

By Alliyah Sims, Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot twice in Jamestown earlier this month and taken to the hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Nov. 1 at 11 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office was told a shooting happened at the B&E Business Center on 3718 Kivett Drive in Jamestown.

A 21-year-old man drove into the parking lot. A grey or silver SUV was also in the parking lot.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, two unknown males with face coverings got out of the SUV and walked up to the victim, who was still standing by his vehicle.

The victim was then shot twice when he got back in his vehicle. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Detective J.M. Allen with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-2799 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 .

