Boxing Scene
Katie Taylor: Would Love To Fight In U.S. Again, Hopefully Vegas - Definitely On My Bucket List
A long overdue pro fight in her native Ireland is all but guaranteed to be a part of Katie Taylor’s 2023 campaign. If the undisputed lightweight queen and pound-for-pound entrant gets her way, the year ahead will also include a return to the U.S. “I would love to fight...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman: WBC Formally Orders Title Fight
Errol Spence was never going to be short of relevant alternatives even in the collapse of his targeted superfight with Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The hardest part will be to choose between what is now three mandatory title contenders. A mandate has been handed down by the WBC for...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete Vacant Title Fight Formally Ordered By WBO
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete have been instructed to begin talks for a fight that already appears to be a done deal. The WBO has formally ordered a vacant junior lightweight title fight between Valdez and Navarrete, with the two sides given until November 19 to reach terms. The order is an extension of a ruling confirmed in late October during the annual WBO convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Navarrete was granted a one-fight exception to move up in weight in a bid to become a three-division titlist.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez-Plant: Sulaiman States Winner Will Be Mandatory Challenger For Canelo
David Benavidez’s promoter prodded WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman until he got the definitive answer he sought Wednesday at the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico. Sulaiman ultimately confirmed to Sampson Lewkowicz, whose company promotes Benavidez, that the winner of the upcoming battle between Benavidez and Caleb Plant will...
Boxing Scene
Arum: We'll Pay Great Purse For Any Prominent Middleweight To Fight Janibek Alimkhanuly
Bob Arum applauded Denzel Bentley for the British middleweight’s willingness to accept an assignment most contemporaries don’t seem to want. For Janibek Alimkhanuly to become the type of attraction Arum envisions, however, the 90-year-old promoter realizes that the hard-hitting WBO 160-pound champion must prove himself against the top opponents within his division. If it costs Arum’s Top Rank Inc. a sizable sum from his company’s 2023 ESPN budget to lure another middleweight champion into the ring with Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly, so be it.
Boxing Scene
Wilder-Ruiz: WBC Orders As Final Eliminator; Winner Becomes Mandatory For Fury Or Chisora
The WBC ordered a final eliminator between two former heavyweight champions Wednesday. Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the WBC, stated during the sanctioning organization’s convention in Acapulco, Mexico that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz must meet next to determine the mandatory challenger for its heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury. Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon has been building toward matching Wilder against Ruiz, both of whom won in FOX Pay-Per-View main events recently, yet the WBC’s order doesn’t necessarily ensure that Ruiz and Wilder will fight next.
Boxing Scene
Brian Mendoza: PBC Is Poppin’ At 154 & 160; Give Me The Best; Really, I Don't Care
MINNEAPOLIS – Brian Mendoza’s career-changing, fifth-round knockout of Jeison Rosario on Saturday night thrust him into a position in which Mendoza always believed he belonged. The Albuquerque native now can confidently call out opponents in the junior middleweight and middleweight divisions. “PBC is poppin’ at 154 and 160,”...
Boxing Scene
Jesus Arechiga Aims To Keeps Rising in Ranks in Hometown Return
Jesus Arechiga is slowly emerging into a contender. The unbeaten junior featherweight returns to action tonight, facing Florentino Perez at the Gimnasio German Evers in his hometown of Mazatlan, Mexico. The 10-round bout will headline a Zapari Boxing card. Arechiga (17-0, 13 knockouts) last fought on June 24, stopping former...
Boxing Scene
William Scull Takes Stay-Busy Fight, Added To AGON Card in Berlin
Cuban super middleweight William Scull (19-0) has been added to the AGON Sports show on Saturday (Nov 12) in Berlin. Scull is the IBF mandatory challenger, a position he reached after beating Evgeny Shvedenko in July. He is promoted by AGON. However, when IBF champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is ready...
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera Thought Ortiz Beat Lomachenko By a Round or Two
Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz engaged in an entertaining battle late last month in New York City. The 26-year-old American started off fast while the former three-division champion closed the show strong. The final scores were 115-113, 116-112 and a head scratching 117-111 for Lomachenko. Rising lightweight contender Michel Rivera...
Boxing Scene
Seniesa Estrada Looks To Ride The Moment of Women's Boxing To Close 2022
Seniesa Estrada (22-0) will make her Top Rank debut Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada against Jazmin Villarino (6-1-2). The bout will serve as the ESPN televised co-feature underneath the Zhanibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley main event. The 30-year-old Southern California hasn't fought since she stopped Maria...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Montana Live, Stevie Spark - Face To Face in Cleveland
Montana Love will headline at home in Cleveland, Ohio for the first time in his career as he defends his IBF North American Super-Lightweight title against Stevie Spark at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday, November 12, live worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Milholland) Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) boxes in...
Boxing Scene
Montana Love: No Pressure Fighting at Home, I'm Going To Embrace It
Montana Love fulfils a dream on Saturday night – headlining for the first time in his hometown of Cleveland as he faces Steve Spark for the WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night (November 12) live worldwide on DAZN. Love (18-0-1 9 KOs) tops...
Boxing Scene
McWilliams Arroyo Injured, New Opponent Sought For Julio Cesar Martinez
Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo continue to find ways to not meet in the ring. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the oft-postponed WBC flyweight title consolidation bout takes another hit. An undisclosed injury has forced Puerto Rico’s Arroyo to withdraw from their scheduled December 3 rematch to have aired on DAZN from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Natasha Jonas, Marie-Eve Dicaire - Face To Face at Final Presser
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire and Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin tops an exciting bill featuring former Team GB heavyweight hero Frazer ‘Big Fraze’ Clarke and hometown favorite Brad ‘The Sting’ Rea. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) Jonas travels across the North-West to face Canadian southpaw Dicaire...
Boxing Scene
Marie-Eve Dicaire: I Respect Jonas, But Nothing Will Stop Me From Getting This Win!
After a decorated career in karate and an equally impressive run as an amateur boxer, Marie-Eve Dicaire informed her team that she intended to turn pro. She didn’t exactly get a rousing response. “My team told me, ‘We cannot tell you no, but it's gonna be hard,’” Dicaire recalled...
Boxing Scene
Nick Ball Ready For Showdown With Jesus Ramirez Rubio at York Hall
NICK BALL TAKES on a formidable Mexican test when he tops the bill at York Hall on Friday with a defence of his WBC Silver featherweight title, live on BT Sport. The 25-year-old goes up against Jesus Ramirez Rubio, defeated only once in 24 professional fights back in 2017 and unbeaten in 15 with two draws.
Boxing Scene
WBC Holds Off On Making Carlos Adames Mandatory Challenger For Jermall Charlo
The WBC named numerous mandatory challengers for its titles during its annual convention Wednesday in Acapulco, Mexico. Carlos Adames was not among them. The Dominican middleweight publicly petitioned the WBC to name him the mandatory challenger for Jermall Charlo’s championship, but WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman expressed patience while they wait to find out when its middleweight champion plans to fight again. Houston’s Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) hasn’t boxed since June 2021 and does not have a fight scheduled.
Boxing Scene
Bentley: Janibek Still Hasn’t Proven Himself At Highest Level; Didn't Beat Champion For Belt
Denzel Bentley definitely considers Janibek Alimkhanuly the toughest opponent of his career. The British middleweight contender respects what the WBO 160-pound champion accomplished as an amateur and how he has progressed thus far as a professional prizefighter. The London native just doesn’t think Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly (12-0, 8 KOs) has proven himself as an elite-level boxer.
