ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park

By Zacharia Washington
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city

From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony

From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food

Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Taco Flats now open in Lakeway

Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements

Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Board & Brush Creative Studio celebrates 5-year anniversary in New Braunfels

Groups or individuals can book an appointment with Board & Brush to complete a workshop on how to complete various DIY projects. (Courtesy Board & Brush) Board & Brush Creative Studio, 2063 Central Plaza, Ste. 101, New Braunfels, celebrated its five-year business anniversary Oct. 4. The business is a DIY wood sign shop that offers classes and workshops in which participants create wood decor projects from scratch. 830-837-5580. www.boardandbrush.com/newbraunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy