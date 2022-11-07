Mouton’s Southern Bistro undergoes expansions, renovations after 10 years of serving Leander, Cedar Park

Read full article on original website
Uptown Cheapskate to open third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in early 2023
Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open its third Austin-area location in Cedar Park in 2023. (Courtesy Uptown Cheapskate) Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate is anticipating to open a Cedar Park location in early 2023. Uptown Cheapskate is a clothing resale store that buys and sells trendy clothes for teens and young...
Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center
Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
'Artists of dirt' at nonprofit Georgetown Trails Foundation plan, begin building system of hike, bike paths in city
From left: Georgetown Trails Foundation Treasurer Cove McCormick and Vice President Aaron Zander worked to build and maintain the Katy Crossing Loop Trail. (Claire Shoop/Community Impact) In the little more than a year since the Georgetown Trails Foundation began moving dirt, the organization has built about 5 miles of natural...
dailytrib.com
New owners of Antlers Inn and Grand Central plan upgrades, preservation
The Antlers Inn and Grand Central Cafe in Kingsland are under new ownership as of Nov. 3. Two couples from Austin began negotiations with the previous owners of both in July and finalized the purchases last week. The new owners plan changes for both but will preserve and protect the...
Senior living community The Hacienda at Georgetown in final stage of build-out
The Hacienda at Georgetown will begin leasing in January. (Courtesy The Hacienda at Georgetown) The Hacienda at Georgetown, a senior living community at 60 Del Webb Blvd., Georgetown, is in its final build-out stage, according to a representative. The 225-unit facility will offer assisted living, memory care and independent living.
Georgetown area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
Both the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter have expressed capacity concerns. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Two area animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April...
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream to start scooping this winter in Northwest Austin
The Northwest Austin location of Handel's Homemade Ice Cream will offer 45 freshly made flavors each day. (Courtesy Handel's Homemade Ice Cream) Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream will open a new location in Plaza Volente next to H-E-B this winter. The shop at 11521 N. RM 620, Austin, will sell...
First phase of Lohman’s Square development in Lakeway begins with groundbreaking ceremony
From left: Mayor Pro Tem Gretchen Vance; Council Member Louis Mastrangelo; Council Member Sanjeev Kumar; Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore; Bill Hayes, Legend Communities chief operating officer; and Legend Communities founder Haythem Dawlett break dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Square at Lohmans on Nov. 9. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Legend...
Veteran-owned landscaping business finds passion working on Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock lawns
Mulch: Lay down mulch to help insulate lawns and plants. (Courtesy Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping) Todd Griffin started his Veteran Lawn Care & Landscaping business after serving in the U.S. Army where he was deployed overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Griffin started the business in 2014. He...
New Northern Tool & Equipment location in Buda nearing completion
Northern Tool & Equipment will open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. (Courtesy Northern Tool & Equipment) Northern Tool & Equipment is set to open Nov. 19 at 16290 S. I-35, Buda. The newly built store is around 22,000 square feet. Northern Tool & Equipment was founded in 1981,...
San Marcos yoga practice Wild Rice Studio provides safe space for local exercise community
Wild Rice Studio owner Kileigh Reed opened her studio in downtown San Marcos in 2021. (Photos by Sarah Hernandez/Community Impact) When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the yoga studio scene in San Marcos also took a hit, leaving its community members with few options for where to practice, according to Kileigh Reed.
Veteran owned eatery Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen cooks up authentic food
Smokin' Joes Kitchen serves a wide variety of food cooked by owner Joe Ramos. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Smokin’ Joe's Tex-Mex Kitchen began serving a fusion of barbecue and Tex-Mex food to the New Braunfels community from a food truck three years ago. With the initial success of their business, the family-owned restaurant run by Joe Ramos and his wife, Perla, joined a partnership with the Select Stop Valero Gas Station in New Braunfels to expand into a full kitchen two years ago.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Taco Flats now open in Lakeway
Taco Flats started in Austin in 2014 and offers traditional-style Mexican tacos. (Courtesy Taco Flats) Taco Flats opened its third Asutin location in Lakeway at 900 S. RM 620, Ste. 104, Oct. 20 in the Lakeway Commons shopping center. The taco shop sells tortas, breakfast tacos, specialty waffles and more,...
Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
Reservations for new community of 3D homes in Georgetown to open in 2023
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Residents of Georgetown can soon expect to see 3D-printed homes in the community of Wolf Ranch by Hillwood Communities. One of the country's top homebuilders, Lennar, is collaborating with ICON, a construction technology company, to build the largest community of 3D-printed homes. "We are very pleased...
Dollar General to build new location on University Avenue in Georgetown
Dollar General plans to build a new Georgetown location in early 2023. (Courtesy Dollar General) Dollar General is planning to construct a new store at 2800 E. University Ave., Georgetown, in early 2023. The nationwide retailer sells household items, food, cleaning supplies, party supplies, hygiene products, baby items and over-the-counter...
Board & Brush Creative Studio celebrates 5-year anniversary in New Braunfels
Groups or individuals can book an appointment with Board & Brush to complete a workshop on how to complete various DIY projects. (Courtesy Board & Brush) Board & Brush Creative Studio, 2063 Central Plaza, Ste. 101, New Braunfels, celebrated its five-year business anniversary Oct. 4. The business is a DIY wood sign shop that offers classes and workshops in which participants create wood decor projects from scratch. 830-837-5580. www.boardandbrush.com/newbraunfels.
Donut 79 in Round Rock under new management as La Concha Feliz
Donut 79 has a new name and new management. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Donut 79, a donut shop and bakery at 310 W. US 79, Round Rock, is under new management as La Concha Feliz, a bakery offering donuts, cakes and traditional Mexican baked goods. The store changed hands and opened in early August. 512-358-4089 Facebook: La Concha Feliz Bakery.
Sharks Burger branching out to Buda with new location
A new location of Sharks Burger is set to open soon in Buda. (Courtesy Sharks Burger) A new location of family-owned Sharks Burger is set to open at 16649 S. I-35, Buda. The location is under construction and will be inside of a convenience store with an attached fuel canopy.
