ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Muncie driver charged with fleeing from crash that hurt motorcyclist

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwBIA_0j23XaHI00

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of fleeing from the scene of a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Anthony Joseph Mote, 54, was arrested Friday afternoon after his SUV collided with the motorcycle at Memorial and Kathy drives. In the wake of the crash, the motorcyclist was unconscious with "serious head injuries," an officer reported.

Investigators said the SUV fled from the scene. A witness followed the vehicle to an alley near Mote's home in the 300 block of West 10th Street.

They reported observing the driver go into the house. Mote was arrested by city police a few minutes later when he emerged from his residence.

The Muncie man reportedly told a police officer he had fled from the crash "because he knew he was going to go to jail, and he knew he didn't have a valid license." Records confirmed he had been designated as a habitual traffic violator, and that his driving privileges had been suspended for life.

Mote was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a traffic accident resulting in serious injury or death, and with being a habitual traffic offender. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $15,000 bond,

The Muncie man's record includes three convictions — in 2010 and twice in 2019 — for driving after a lifetime suspension.

He was also taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, standard procedure after collisions resulting in serious injury.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 2

Melissa Brown
3d ago

The man who was injured in the crash is a father of 5 and soon to be a first time grandpa. He has been fighting for his life and has an extremely long road ahead of him with his recovery. I pray this time they keep the man responsible in jail or possibly prison so he can't do this again. He has no regard for human life nor his fellow man. Anyone who can hit a human being and run over him and proceed to leave the scene shouldn't be able to walk around in society. He probably had to get rid of something illegal at his home so he wouldn't be caught with that as well. My prayers go out to the victim and his family and also to the man responsible for this and his family. Hopefully this time you take responsibility for your actions and ask for forgiveness.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jay County Sheriff’s Office warns of man attempting illegal traffic stops

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Jay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a man they say has recently attempted to make illegal traffic stops in the county. Police say the man stopped a driver in rural Jay County in the evening hours, and attempted to stop another woman in the same area. They say the man followed the woman for many miles before driving off.
JAY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Muncie man accused of fleeing scene after hitting motorcyclist with SUV

MUNCIE, Ind. — Court records reveal that a Muncie man reportedly admitted to hitting a motorcyclist with his SUV on Friday and then fleeing the scene because he knew he’d be sent to jail if he stayed. Anthony J. Mote, 54, is a longstanding habitual traffic violator who admitted to police to being behind the […]
MUNCIE, IN
Daily Advocate

Two murder suspects post bond

GREENVILLE — Two murder suspects post bond. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook regarding Dean M. Baker, 35, of Greenville, and William L. Fields, 58, of Greenville being released on bond pending trial on Nov. 10. Baker is under indictment for Murder, an unclassified...
GREENVILLE, OH
1017thepoint.com

MAN FOUND IN EVERTON CEMETERY DIED FROM SELF-INFLICTED WOUND

(Everton, IN)--The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released more information on the latest body to be found in or near a cemetery. A body was found Tuesday in Everton Cemetery. The cause of death was a gunshot wound. Thursday, investigators said that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. The Indiana State Police assisted with the most recent investigation.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Fight and firearms lead to the arrest of two

BEDFORD – On Monday, November 7th at 3:07 p.m. Bedford Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a physical fight occurring near the intersection of 3rd and S streets. When officers arrived four people were standing in the front yard of 329 S Street. The individuals included two...
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Man found dead in cemetery near Connersville, third time in 3 months

EVERTON, Ind. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in a cemetery just south of Connersville. Sheriff Joey Laughlin said the man’s body was found Tuesday morning by someone visiting the Everton cemetery. A nearby convenience store clerk says an elderly […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DEBUNKED: Union County stolen cop car rumors

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Reports of a stolen sheriff’s car in eastern Indiana caused a lot of confusion for people living in and around western Kentucky. Nearly 300 miles apart from each other, Indiana and Kentucky both have a Union County. Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police reported that they’re looking for a suspect accused […]
UNION COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with ‘senseless’ Muncie shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. – Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a pair of Muncie homes last week, killing one woman and injuring another. According to the Muncie Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Darnzell D. Drummer Tuesday in connection with the Nov. 4 shooting. Preliminary charges against him include murder, aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. […]
MUNCIE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy