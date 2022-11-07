Read full article on original website
Trish Iam
3d ago
That's funny because I just looked up how many missing kids had been recovered in wichita using FLOCK and guess how many popped up? Zero. I did this same thing a few years ago with Amazons Ring camera, when they were justifying police having unrestricted access to it, and again ZERO. However, on that search couple officers in India decided to spend 3 or 4 days using their surveillance systems and found over 3000 people, including one American. SO India has found more missing Americans with a casual (basically weekend) searching, than America has. Accept they're just surveilling us
Pete
3d ago
The officers in the Sheriff department and PD use this system to keep track of their wives and ex’s. You can count on it.
