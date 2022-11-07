ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coloradoboulevard.net

Caltech to Dedicate Building to Pasadena Educator

The Lee F. Browne Dining Hall on Caltech’s Pasadena campus will be dedicated on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 pm. The dedication event will take place outside of the Browne Dining Hall. It will include a brief program with remarks from Caltech president Thomas F. Rosenbaum, local outreach partners, and campus leaders. It is open to all members of the Caltech and Pasadena communities. Refreshments will be served. No reservation is required.
PASADENA, CA
Government Technology

Key to Change Management, Digital Transformation: Share the ‘Why’

Top government leaders and their technology counterparts must “share a vision — the ‘why’” — if they hope to succeed at change management and digital transformation. That was the message from Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and his IT leader, Chief Information Officer Mohammed Al Rawi. They spoke in a breakout session at the recent Los Angeles Digital Government Summit, which was presented by Government Technology*.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

Digital Cities 2022: 250,000 to 499,999 Population Category

Long Beach claimed first place again this year with well-synced city and IT strategies, a forward-leaning IT strategic plan and road map, and by bringing the government closer to residents. The city’s Technology and Innovation Department (TID) helped develop the Long Beach Strategic Vision 2030, a long-range citywide plan comprised of dozens of city plans and initiatives, plus mayor, council and community input. TID also developed Long Beach’s Smart City Initiative Strategy and Digital Inclusion Roadmap. TID’s Data Privacy Guidelines Implementation Plan activates the Data Privacy Guidelines and sets clear action items aimed at fostering public trust.
LONG BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat

A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing

SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HartHouse Monrovia opens to serve plant-based alternatives

HartHouse, Kevin Hart’s plant-based quick service restaurant, opened the doors to its Monrovia location on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 30-seater, indoor space is designed by Black female entrepreneur, Kai Williamson and creative expert, Nicollette Santos. In a nod to its community, ten percent from the opening day proceeds is pledged to Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills.
MONROVIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Outcome Cliff Hanger; Measure H Ahead By Less Than 1%

[Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 | 3:30 a.m.] Reflecting the fierce battle fought leading up to the election, Pasadena’s Measure H, the rent control measure, is coming to the finish line hotly contested and just 114 votes ahead. The latest results of the majority of votes cast show 11,928...
PASADENA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
LOS ANGELES, CA

