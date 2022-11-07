Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
coloradoboulevard.net
Caltech to Dedicate Building to Pasadena Educator
The Lee F. Browne Dining Hall on Caltech’s Pasadena campus will be dedicated on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 pm. The dedication event will take place outside of the Browne Dining Hall. It will include a brief program with remarks from Caltech president Thomas F. Rosenbaum, local outreach partners, and campus leaders. It is open to all members of the Caltech and Pasadena communities. Refreshments will be served. No reservation is required.
Government Technology
Key to Change Management, Digital Transformation: Share the ‘Why’
Top government leaders and their technology counterparts must “share a vision — the ‘why’” — if they hope to succeed at change management and digital transformation. That was the message from Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo Garcia and his IT leader, Chief Information Officer Mohammed Al Rawi. They spoke in a breakout session at the recent Los Angeles Digital Government Summit, which was presented by Government Technology*.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
Government Technology
Digital Cities 2022: 250,000 to 499,999 Population Category
Long Beach claimed first place again this year with well-synced city and IT strategies, a forward-leaning IT strategic plan and road map, and by bringing the government closer to residents. The city’s Technology and Innovation Department (TID) helped develop the Long Beach Strategic Vision 2030, a long-range citywide plan comprised of dozens of city plans and initiatives, plus mayor, council and community input. TID also developed Long Beach’s Smart City Initiative Strategy and Digital Inclusion Roadmap. TID’s Data Privacy Guidelines Implementation Plan activates the Data Privacy Guidelines and sets clear action items aimed at fostering public trust.
Prime Pizza Opening Sixth Location in El Segundo
The company's newest location is expected to open January 2023
pasadenanow.com
Luz Marina Miranda Pulls Papers For District 3 Seat
A new player has entered the field in District 3. According to the City Clerk’s website, Luz Marina Miranda has pulled the necessary papers to qualify for appointment to the District 3 seat. In a response to an email from Pasadena Now on Monday, the 36-year-old said she grew...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
theregistrysocal.com
100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing
SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
spectrumnews1.com
Affordable housing development breaks ground on Metro land in Boyle Heights
BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. — A blighted strip of land next to the Metro Gold Line in Boyle Heights will soon be transformed into affordable housing. A joint development of Metro and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends, Lorena Plaza will provide 32 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness and another 16 units of affordable housing when construction is completed in early 2024.
2urbangirls.com
Compton residents to decide on another school bond, reducing number of council meetings and college board
Compton residents will decide on a handful of important ballot measures in today’s election. Compton Measure ED seeks to extend the terms of some of the current council members’ terms by aligning elections with the state and removing the primary election altogether. The biggest impact this change will...
HartHouse Monrovia opens to serve plant-based alternatives
HartHouse, Kevin Hart’s plant-based quick service restaurant, opened the doors to its Monrovia location on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The 30-seater, indoor space is designed by Black female entrepreneur, Kai Williamson and creative expert, Nicollette Santos. In a nod to its community, ten percent from the opening day proceeds is pledged to Boys and Girls Club of the Foothills.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
NBC Los Angeles
More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New
Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Outcome Cliff Hanger; Measure H Ahead By Less Than 1%
[Updated Wed., Nov. 9, 2022 | 3:30 a.m.] Reflecting the fierce battle fought leading up to the election, Pasadena’s Measure H, the rent control measure, is coming to the finish line hotly contested and just 114 votes ahead. The latest results of the majority of votes cast show 11,928...
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
Store owner gets $1 million for Powerball jackpot: ‘No one that deserves it more’
“There’s no one else that deserves it more than this man,” one of Joe Chahayed's sons said about his father. On Tuesday, Joe revealed his plans for the money.
Robert Luna jumps to large early lead in race for LA County sheriff
Former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna jumped out to a large early lead Tuesday night in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
Longtime Santa Clarita Fashion Icon, Philanthropist Margo Hudson Dies
Margo Hudson, the owner of the iconic Santa Clarita fashion boutique Margo Fashions, died on Monday. Born in Quebec and immigrating to the United States in 1960, Hudson is a longstanding leader in the Santa Clarita Valley. In 1978, she bought her upscale clothing boutique, Margo Fashions, and proceeded to establish herself as a local ...
