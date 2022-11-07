ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election Commissioners explain the voting process

By Weiran Vera Shang
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the Herkimer County Office of Election, commissioners explained the process of voting that starts on Tuesday from 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

“The first step would be to come in or go online, and get a voter registration form. You got a voter registration form and send it back to us. You drop that off in our office. You are put into the system and now you become a registered voter,” said Democratic Commissioner Robert Hoyt.

Electronic Poll Books – ‘New Normal’ in Oneida County

“And from there, you can get your designated poll card, so you know where you go to vote. You go to the poll, where we have a poll pad, I will just put my name in it so you can see how it works. The poll worker will put your name in. And pulls you up. In my case, I already voted. So it shows that I already voted. So I won’t be able to vote again. Here’s your ballot, go to your privacy booth, slash your candidates. Go to the machine, feed it at the machine. Wait till it shows ‘vote cast’, that’s it, you are all done,” he said.

New York state absentee ballot rules remain in place for next Tuesday’s election. If you have missed the deadline to apply online or by mail, you can still do it before November 7 by requesting it in person.

“You have to have a reason to request an absentee ballot. It can be temporary ill, permanent illness. Whatever the situation might be. We receive the application. Process your application. And then the ballot gets sent to you in the mail with a pre-postage paid envelope. Same process. Same ballot. Fill your ballot out. Put it in the pre-paid envelope. Send it back to us. Then it gets processed just like any other ballot,” he said.

The election commissioners called on more people to participate in voting this year and be patient with the poll workers.

”Voting is so important, we chose the officials that represent us. That makes the decision that will guide our lives. Every vote counts. We believe the polls on November 8th are going to be very busy. So we ask that you be patient with our poll workers. We have all been working hard this year. This is our third election this year. And if there are lines they move really quickly. Just be a little bit patient and be prepared to wait if it needs to be,” said republican commissioner Kim S. Tranter.

