Theo James' First White Lotus Full Frontal Scene Already Has The Internet Abuzz
Theo James dropped trou in The White Lotus season premiere, and according to the actor, it's only the beginning of his on-screen nudity this season (much to the delight of the internet). Viewers of the HBO series were anything but shy when it came to sharing their opinions about James'...
The Trailer for The Calling Offers an Eerie Look at David E. Kelley's Crime Drama
A particularly harrowing case causes a detective to question everything in The Calling. The trailer for the Peacock original series introduces us to NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbusch), a man whose "belief in mankind is his superpower" when it comes to cracking cases and finding the truth. His spirituality and religious principles are put to the test, however, when his search for a woman's missing son goes terribly awry.
Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Prepare to Say Goodbye in the Trailer for Dead to Me's Final Season
Dead to Me will soon be laid to rest. In the trailer for the final season of the Netflix original series, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) are forced to face the music when the body of Steve (James Marsden) is finally discovered. When we last saw our leading ladies, they were the victims of a hit and run perpetrated by none other than Steve's twin brother Ben (also James Marsden), but the trailer reveals that the duo is alive and well following their accident, if a little worse for wear.
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Gets Tense New Teaser & Premiere Date
Taylor Sheridan continues to dominate TV. The prolific creator behind Yellowstone will soon premiere the second season of Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, and the Season 2 teaser hints at an explosive season ahead. Starring Jeremy Renner (The Avengers), Mayor of Kingstown explores the American prison system and the industry...
Ryan Murphy Says He Contacted '20 of the Victims' Families and Friends' While Preparing for Dahmer Series
Ryan Murphy says he and his team reached out to many victims' family and friends for Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. While the record-breaking Netflix original has received some backlash from victims' families, Dahmer creator Murphy claims they reached out with the hopes of having people close to the victims involved with the series.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
‘Westworld’ Canceled at HBO After Four Maligned, Meandering, Confusing Seasons
Another one bites the dust! The cost-cutting at HBO continues with the cancellation of Westworld, the ambitious (and expensive) series that left its ever-dwindling audience scratching their heads and wondering when, exactly, the show was going to fulfill its promise. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the network said in a statement:...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
Chris Rock to Make History with First-Ever Live Netflix Special
Chris Rock is set to make history with his next comedy special. Netflix announced today that Rock would be the first artist to perform live on the platform. This marks the first time the streamer has put on a global live-streaming event in its 25-year history. The untitled comedy special...
‘Pinocchio’ Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Animated Musical
Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who wishes to be a real boy, chases fatherly love in the official trailer for Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical adaptation of the classic tale that Netflix dropped on Wednesday. “People are sometimes afraid of things they don’t know,” Gepetto, a grieving father voiced by David Bradley who carves the wooden puppet Pinocchio after the death of his son, tells the titular character of Pinocchio voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in the stop-motion musical adaptation of the fantasy drama. More from The Hollywood ReporterPrice Hikes at Streaming Giants May Fuel Churn Rates As Consumers Opt OutImelda...
House of the Dragon Season 2 Won't Premiere Until 2024
Don't expect to see any new episodes of House of the Dragon in 2023. Fans may be itching for new installments of the Game of Thrones spin-off after last weekend's explosive season finale, but HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys says they'll have to be patient. "Don’t...
The Firefly Lane Season 2 Trailer Dives Deeper Into Kate & Tully's Lifelong Friendship
Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) are going through some serious stuff in the trailer for Firefly Lane's final season. From legal battles and romantic entanglements to unexpected drama and family secrets, Firefly Lane Season 2 will see these best friends navigate just about everything life has to offer. As we experience the BFFs' journeys at present, we'll also jump back in time to the '70s and '80s, where high school and burgeoning careers shape the women and their friendship. While it may seem like these ladies are in it for the long haul, the trailer also hints that a dramatic event may put an end to the 30-year friendship that has kept them afloat since they were teenagers.
Jan Broberg Continues to Explore Her Trauma in Trailer for Peacock Companion Doc A Friend of the Family: True Evil
Jan Broberg is set to share her story again in A Friend of the Family: True Evil. The Peacock documentary, which serves as a companion piece to drama series A Friend of the Family, sees Broberg delve deeper into the unbelievably true story of her two-time kidnapping. Broberg, who was kidnapped and sexually abused by family friend Robert Berchtold nearly 50 years ago, will revisit scenes of the crime including "the bedroom where her abuse began and where police finally rescued her in Mexico".
Donald Lee Harris Dies: Production Designer On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘The Office’ & Many Other Shows Was 78
Donald Lee Harris, the longtime Grey’s Anatomy production designer whose credits also include The Office, American Housewife, Malcolm in the Middle and dozens of other shows, died November 1 of cancer, his family told Deadline. He was 78. Harris began his Grey’s Anatomy stint with Season 3 in 2006 and stayed with the show through the Season 11 final in 2015, spanning more than 200 episodes of the ABC hospital drama. His most recent gig was on the 2016-21 ABC sitcom American Housewife, working on all of its 103 episodes. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story 'Grey's...
Who's Going to Die in The White Lotus Season 2?
The White Lotus has reopened its doors, beckoning viewers back for another season of acidic satire, breathtaking vistas, and rich people who remain blithely uninterested in the world around them. Season 2 of the HBO "limited" series moves the action to Sicily, where a new group of VIPs — played by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, a returning Jennifer Coolidge, and more — is ready to indulge in everything except perhaps a little self-awareness.
Hein’s Picks: Rescued by Netflix, Manifest Returns to a Changed World
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Pitch Perfect Goes Global in Peacock's Bumper in Berlin Trailer
Pitch Perfect is headed overseas in the trailer for Bumper in Berlin. Adam Devine reprises his role from the film franchise in the Peacock spin-off, a series that sees the fan-favorite character venture to Berlin when he learns one of his TikTok has gone viral in Germany. While pursuing his dreams of becoming an international pop star, he discovers the path to success might not be as easy as he'd hoped.
Gossip Girl Season 2 Announces Premiere Date
Gossip Girl Season 2 will arrive just in time for the holiday season. The second season of Joshua Safran's reboot will premiere on HBO Max in December, bringing back the characters played by young stars Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Evan Mock, Savannah Lee Smith, and Zion Moreno.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
