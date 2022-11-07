Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl) are going through some serious stuff in the trailer for Firefly Lane's final season. From legal battles and romantic entanglements to unexpected drama and family secrets, Firefly Lane Season 2 will see these best friends navigate just about everything life has to offer. As we experience the BFFs' journeys at present, we'll also jump back in time to the '70s and '80s, where high school and burgeoning careers shape the women and their friendship. While it may seem like these ladies are in it for the long haul, the trailer also hints that a dramatic event may put an end to the 30-year friendship that has kept them afloat since they were teenagers.

9 DAYS AGO