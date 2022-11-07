Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Grapple Dog - Official Xbox Announcement Trailer
Jump, swing, and zip your way through colorful worlds and exciting challenges in Grapple Dog, a unique 2D action-platformer with a dog. Grapple Dog releases on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on November 18, 2023.
IGN
Genshin Impact - Official Layla Character Demo Trailer
Meet Layla in the latest Genshin Impact character demo trailer. "Layla: Radiant Star Trail" is an Akademiya student who specialises in Theoretical Astrology. She experiences insomnia and relies on her guiding stars to help her. Get a peek at the upcoming Cryo character ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Release Date, Gameplay Changes, Battle Pass, and Everything We Know
Coming off the franchise's most-profitable launch of all time with Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty is keeping its foot on the gas with Warzone 2.0, the next iteration of Activision's hit battle royale. Warzone 2.0 is due out next week. Ahead of its launch, we've compiled key information to...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Walkthrough - Unlocking the Mask
*SPOILER WARNING* In this God of War Ragnarok gameplay walkthrough video we complete Chapter 14 Unlocking the Mask on Give Me God Of War difficulty. For more God of War Ragnarok full chapter guides, collectable locations and tips check out our complete wiki at https://www.ign.com/wikis/god-of-war-ragnarok/Walkthrough.
IGN
Gungrave Gore - Official Overview Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for the upcoming third-person action shooter game, Gungrave G.O.R.E. Learn about Grave's past in this brand new overview, and get a look at the brutal weapons the talented gunslinger has to tear through anything that dares to come up against him. Gungrave G.O.R.E will be released...
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Slated to Join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Alongside the Launch of Season 3, and More
Despite the abhorrent launch, EA isn't planning on slowing down content for Battlefield 2042 with the upcoming release of Season 3. In a recent developmental update video, the developers at DICE confirmed major changes and additions to the latest title of the popular FPS franchise. Furthermore, they also confirmed that pre-production work has already begun on content that will arrive after Season 4 next year.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
PUBG Publisher Krafton Acquires The Ascent Developer, Prepares New Studio Launch In Canada
PUBG publisher Krafton announced that it is acquiring Neon Giant, the developer behind The Ascent. Krafton also plans to launch a major studio in Canada. In a new earnings report, Krafton says that it plans to acquire the Swedish studio, and also that it is working on an open-world first-person-shooter game. Other than that, no other details about the Neon Giant acquisition were provided, including a price tag.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is a free update for existing players, available now for Xbox Series X/S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Steam, and Windows. It's also available on Xbox One and supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Check out the launch trailer for...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Official Shoot House Map Trailer
The Shoot House map arrives in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on November 16 as a free content update. Check out the latest trailer for a look at the familiar Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) level, from its open stretches of Main Street to the corners of Offices.
IGN
Tales of Symphonia Remastered - Official Release Date Trailer
Tales of Symphonia Remastered will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on February 17, 2023. Check out the latest trailer to see the characters, gameplay, and more, and get ready to join Lloyd and friends on their adventure in this RPG remaster.
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveil Two New Free Games to Claim This Week; Evil Dead and Dark Deity Coming Next
The Epic Games Store will have an exciting lineup of four games, which will be available to claim for free the next two weeks. This week, players will see two titles in Alba - A Wildlife Adventure and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun be available for free until November 17.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Will Be Taken Offline for 12 Days Amid Sequel Launch, Cosmetics Won't Carry Forward
With the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launch on the horizon, the first battle royale will take a short break. Activision is taking Warzone offline for 12 days to focus on keeping the sequel stable and has confirmed cosmetics will not carry over in the new game. In the latest...
IGN
Remedy Announces Control 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Control 2 is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. Revealed in a blog post, Remedy and 505 Games are co-developing and co-publishing the sequel which was previously known as Codename Heron and thought to be a spin-off rather than a second mainline game.
IGN
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the World's Greatest Pokémon Trainer
After 25 years, perpetual 10-year-old Ash Ketchum has finally become the world's greatest Pokémon trainer. Ash's big moment took place in the latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, which premiered today in Japan. In it, Ash's Pikachu defeats a Charizard belonging to Leon, who video game fans will remember as the champion of Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region.
Comments / 0