FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
popville.com
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)
“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
popville.com
Veterans Day 2022
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13) From an email: “El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s…. Kabul Castle Kabob Now Open – Check out their...
popville.com
“Signal Loss at Mt. Vernon Square?”
Has anyone experience a loss of cellular signal on the Green line right as they approach Mt. Vernon Square station? It happened a few times before to me but now I’m finding it happening almost every time I pass the stop. Would anyone know why this is the case? Could it be a dead zone?”
popville.com
Some Cool Photos of Stephanie’s Grandma on a DC Rooftop in 1945 – Anyone recognize the building?
“PoPville, I’m curious if anyone recognizes this wall. The picture is of my grandmother around 1945 when she lived in DC.”. If you have a photo of a neat find from your house, place of work or neighborhood please send an email to [email protected] thanks. Please let me know where/what neighborhood you found it in too. Thanks.
popville.com
Smoke Spotted in NE
Thanks to Greg for sending around 3:10pm. Hopefully just a carbque with no injuries. Pope jokes will not be accepted at this time. However, fire away with election day ones. Revel or Rant? Revel “closing D.C. moped service” November 22nd. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:05am. Well, it...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Cozy Nights: Alexandria's Restaurant with Fireplaces
It’s firepit and fireplace season in Alexandria, and Alexandria’s restaurants are ready to welcome you to a cozy fire with holiday drinks and warm snacks. Here are just a few of Alexandria’s best restaurants with fireplaces and cozy corners. CHART HOUSE. Waterfront, Cameron Street, Old Town. One...
mocoshow.com
Silver Diner in Gaithersburg is Building an Outdoor Patio That Can Remain Open in Any Weather
Many may have noticed the deconstruction of Silver Diner’s outdoor patio in Gaithersburg’s Rio Lakefront, but it is just temporary and a new patio is on the way. We were told by an employee this morning that the diner is planning on constructing a new outdoor patio that can remain open in any weather. The patio will be covered to protect customers from precipitation and will have the ability to be heated in colder months. Silver Diner has experienced delays because the patio is situated above water and supports must all go beneath the water, but the diner expects the new patio to be ready to go in about a month.
Washingtonian.com
This $65 McShortRib Is the Most Expensive Sandwich Around DC
What’s involved in a $65 sandwich? Typically, luxury ingredients (i.e. caviar grilled cheese, wagyu katsu) or something sillier (edible gold). But the “Colossal Short Rib” at newly opened Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase is the DC-area’s new most expensive sandwich thanks to its heft alone: it’s filled with an entire braised short rib.
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
popville.com
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream & Milkshakes coming to Union Market (and Adams Morgan and Georgetown)
Thanks to Nick for sending: “New in Union Market District! Signs went up for a Van Leeuwen outpost coming on Morse Street, right next to St. Anselm”. Stay tuned for an opening date. Ed. Note: They’re also coming to Adams Morgan (2421 18th St, NW) and Georgetown (1238 Wisconsin...
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Washington
LoveFood found the restaurant for roadside eats in every state.
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the yard and rear balcony
This rental is located at 730 6th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,450 / 2br – 1600ft2 – Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! (Capitol Hill) Remarkable 2 BR/ 2.5 BA Townhome in Capitol Hill! Very unique ambiance from exterior to interior. Brazillian cherry hardwood throughout the house except in the kitchen and bathrooms. and a lovely combination of the colors of the walls throughout the interior! The living area is spacious and has a working fireplace. There’s a separate dining area and the kitchen has natural stone flooring, granite countertop, and white cabinetry, and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances. There’s also a half bathroom on the main level, just perfect when having guests! There are two spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a lovely deck on the upper level. Each bedroom is designed uniquely! Historical wallpaper, rooftop deck, vented skylight, new appliances, new HVAC, HUGE closets, LARGE rooms (definitely for Capitol Hill), THREE private outdoor spaces, space for TWO cars.
NBC Washington
Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years
The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Ted's Bulletin is Wahington DC Best Breakfast Spot
This cozy cafe features retro bar stools and spacious diner-style booths. The menu includes classic breakfast favorites like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The restaurant is also known for its famous pop tarts, made with flaky pastry topped with insanely delicious frosting. Ted's Bulletin in Wahington, DC, is a popular...
Annual DMV Black Restaurant Week returns, here's where to grab a bite
WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser took the podium at the Anacostia Art Center Monday to kick off DMV Black Restaurant Week, which spans the District, Maryland and Virginia every November, as well as to discuss improvements to food access in Wards 7 and 8. This year’s theme for...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
tmpresale.com
DC Metro Area Residents: Get set to save.
If you live near Washington DC and the larger DC metro area get ready to smile.. we’ve added a new a Regional membership from WiseGuys Presale Passwords just for you!. Now you can get access to presale codes for live entertainment throughout the DC metro area for the next year. No need to pick up an expensive monthly or quarterly plan – get access to excellent entertainment throughout DC, MD & VA for the next year with WiseGuys Presale Passwords.
