Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed.

While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day period, state police in Hollidaysburg said.

On Thursday, March 17, the owner of the store came to police and reported the theft. They showed police discrepancies in the cash that the store had earned and how much had been deposited in its bank account.

The owner claimed that when Musselman was questioned, she admitted to the theft, saying it was because she was having problems at home. The owner told police she also was the only person who had access to the safe, the criminal complaint shows.

Police were also shown text messages between the two in which Musselman even asked what her options were in paying the money back.

According to the criminal complaint, when police went to Musselman’s residence to interview her she claimed that she did deposit the money in the accounts even though police said there was no record.

Musselman agreed that she was the only one with access to the safe and that she did not know of anyone else who could have taken the money, however, she still denied taking the cash.

When police mentioned the text messages between her and the owner she reportedly told them “I’ll see you in court,” before going back into her home, the complaint reads

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Musselman currently faces just one felony theft charge.

Musselman is currently out on unsecured bail set at $35,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.