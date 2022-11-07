ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Former manager of Blair County smoke shop accused of embezzling over $20k

By Jared Weaver
 3 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former employee of a Blair County smoke shop is accused of embezzling thousands while the owner was away, according to the charges filed.

While Stefanie Musselman, 35, of Roaring Spring, was the manager at the Taylor Township Puff Super Value, she allegedly stole a total of $20,112.76 over a nine-day period, state police in Hollidaysburg said.

On Thursday, March 17, the owner of the store came to police and reported the theft. They showed police discrepancies in the cash that the store had earned and how much had been deposited in its bank account.

Man accused of luring teen to auto parts store in Clearfield

The owner claimed that when Musselman was questioned, she admitted to the theft, saying it was because she was having problems at home. The owner told police she also was the only person who had access to the safe, the criminal complaint shows.

Police were also shown text messages between the two in which Musselman even asked what her options were in paying the money back.

According to the criminal complaint, when police went to Musselman’s residence to interview her she claimed that she did deposit the money in the accounts even though police said there was no record.

Musselman agreed that she was the only one with access to the safe and that she did not know of anyone else who could have taken the money, however, she still denied taking the cash.

When police mentioned the text messages between her and the owner she reportedly told them “I’ll see you in court,” before going back into her home, the complaint reads

Musselman currently faces just one felony theft charge.

Musselman is currently out on unsecured bail set at $35,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17

Related
Inmates, CO face charges in Blair County Prison attack

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five inmates and a corrections officer are facing charges after an inmate at Blair County Prison was reportedly beaten bloody in September. The victim was reportedly assaulted in his jail cell and suffered numerous injuries, including a fractured jaw and orbital bones and suffering a concussion, investigators said. Detectives were […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Family of Johnstown man killed by police questions use of force

One week has passed since 35-year-old Krysten Pretlor of Johnstown led police on a high speed pursuit ending in Westmoreland County. Police say he was wanted for a domestic violence incident in Richland Township and that he was armed with a gun. Pretlor travelled through multiple counties -- reportedly reaching...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County shooting

MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Synder County are on the lookout tonight for a man wanted in an attempted homicide. Police are asking for the public’s help. The Lewistown State Police were called to the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township just after 10 pm on Wednesday for a […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police break up catalytic converter theft ring in Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - State police in Westmoreland County say they broke up a catalytic converter theft ring. Investigators say the four suspects hit various businesses in the area and allegedly stole tens of thousand of dollars worth of the valuable car exhaust parts. According to state police, Debbra McAdams, Steven Aukerman, Vince Skillings and a man investigators identify as William Glover III stole prized exhaust system parts at various places including Hilltop Motors in Hempfield Township and the Valero RV dealership on State Route 66 in Salem Township. Investigators said a man who was near the Valero RV center told...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Four charged in alleged catalytic converter theft ring

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Four people are facing charges in connection to multiple thefts of catalytic converters over the course of the past month. Catalytic converters have become a popular target for thieves in the past year, and state police said this group targeted multiple businesses throughout Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with selling ‘Playtime’ heroin to police informant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing felony charges after police say he sold heroin to an informant. Damien Hild, 31, messaged and called the informant through Facebook Messenger on Aug. 4, 2021 where they discussed buying a bundle of heroin for $120, according to court documents. Altoona police said Hild later met […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Mother, son accused of attacking Altoona man, stealing his car

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A mother and son are facing charges after police said they were caught on camera with others attacking a man and then stealing his Impala. Police were called to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue in Altoona at around 11 p.m., Oct. 27, and found a man who said he was […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

Gas leak in Cambria County continues to concern residents

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — An ongoing gas leak in Jackson Township continues to concern residents of Cambria County. Starting over the weekend, a loud roar began echoing across the Johnstown area as officials say thousands of pounds of natural gas began leaking from a pipe near Laurel Ridge. Officials...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State College man found guilty for storming U.S. Capitol

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — A State College man was found guilty for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Brian Gundersen, 28, was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers. Gundersen will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023, as he faces a statutory maximum […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Google used to nab suspected burglar in Blair County, state police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Google geofencing technology — which uses your phone’s location — was used to nab a suspected burglar in Blair County that may be connected to multiple other burglaries, state police report. Dylon Gardner, 26, of Hollidaysburg, was placed under arrest Sunday, Nov. 6 and charged with two burglaries, according to […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coworker found guilty in 2016 murder of Centre County woman

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Christopher Kowalski, a man who was accused of killing Jean Tuggy in 2016 only to be found in South Carolina in 2020. The verdict came back as guilty of first-degree murder but also that he’s mentally ill, according to the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Controlled burn turned wildfire in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments alerted residents in Centre and Clearfield Counties Wednesday night of smoke in the area that was caused by a large wildfire. The wildfire was burning on Sandy Ridge Mountain, but it is contained, according to the Mountain Top Fire Company. They also reported the wildfire was the […]
