Wayne Hutchinson
Wayne Hutchinson passed from this world to heaven due to Parkinson’s complications on November 8, 2022 at TJ Samson. He was surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, his sisters and other family members and is now dancing in the presence of Jesus. Wayne was born June...
Lizzie Coomer
Lizzie Frances Coomer, age 91, of Park City departed this life on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Metcalfe Healthcare. The Barren County native was born on June 9, 1931 to the late Oscar Keene Johnson and the late Polly Gassaway Johnson. She was married to James Miles “Jack” Coomer, who also preceded her in death.
William “Frankie” Kelleher
William Franklin “Frankie” Kelleher, 31, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born September 22, 1991 in Cape Canaveral, Florida to the late Dennis Charles Kelleher and Patricia Lynn Tucker. Frankie was a self-employed carpenter and was an avid hunter, specifically deer and turkey. He leaves behind two precious daughters, Marley and Madelyn Kelleher, who were his life.
Corbin Price Wyatt
Corbin Price Wyatt, 19, of Glasgow, Kentucky departed from this life on November 8, 2022. He left behind memories of an unforgettable smile, like his mom’s, and the quick wit of a true Wyatt. As a handsome young man, Corbin drifted through school graduating from Barren County High School...
Betty Bennett
Betty Bennett, 74, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born February 29, 1948 in Columbia, Kentucky to the late Richard Smith and Frances Dial Smith. Betty was a self-employed childcare provider and attended Glasgow Wesleyan Church. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Garcia...
Bobby Morrison
Mr. Bobby Lee Morrison of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, November 09, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 67 years. He was a 911 Communicator for the City of Burkesville. He is survived by his wife, Angela (Madole) Morrison...
Pauline Eubank
Pauline Coffee Eubank, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed Monday, October 31, 2022 at her residence. The Gainesboro, TN native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Comer Coffee and Nellie Scott Coffee and wife of the late Fred Eubank. She is survived by 1 son: Fred Dewayne...
Harold Cox
BROWNSVILLE, Ky.- Harold D. Cox, 81, of Leitchfield passed away Oct. 30, 2022 at his home. The Estill County native was a retired rock quarry supervisor, owned a welding business and became a woodworking craftsman after retiring to the Nolin Lake community. He was a son of the late Claude Cox Sr. and Elva Marie Robinson Cox and the husband of the late Sharon Brown Cox and the late Shirley Ann Shofner Cox.
John Allen
John Allen, age 78 of Cub Run, passed away Tuesday, November 8th, at his home. He was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Lucille Cole Allen. John sold machinery and served our country in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chantel...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
Veterans Day ceremony planned at Glasgow armory
GLASGOW — A Veterans Day parade scheduled to take place Friday in Glasgow has been canceled. A ceremony will be held in its place at the local National Guard armory. The Barren County Veterans Association said the parade was canceled due to rain. It was scheduled to begin sometime after 1 p.m. near downtown before a ceremony at the local veterans wall.
Kentucky veterans honored for ‘still serving’
BROWNSVILLE — Two military veterans were honored this week for their community service at the Kentucky Veterans of the Year annual banquet, hosted by the Epilepsy Foundation of Kentuckiana. Brownsville resident Mike Stoyonovich and Jo Ann Orr of Louisville each received a 2022 Veteran of the Year award. Guest...
Mrs. Rebecca Lou (Pedigo) McGinnis
Mrs. Rebecca Lou (Pedigo) McGinnis, age 83, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home. Becky was born on April 28, 1939, a daughter of the late London Lee and Lucy Ann (Bradley) Pedigo. She worked several years at Mammoth Cave Garment Factory and attended Caveland Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Statue of Barren County education trailblazer unveiled at state capitol
FRANKFORT — The long-awaited unveiling of a statue of Nettie Depp, a former Barren County native and education trailblazer, happened Thursday afternoon at the Kentucky State Capitol. Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, First Lady Britainy Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee,...
Local Kiwanis Club to host annual academic bowl
GLASGOW — The 29th Kiwanis Academic Bowl is slated for Nov. 21 at Glasgow High School. The event will begin at 6 p.m., according to the Kiwanis Club of Glasgow. The annual event aids in fundraising efforts for the academic teams of Glasgow and Barren County high and middle schools. All proceeds will be shared with those teams.
Barren County Clerk’s Office releases unofficial election results
GLASGOW — The Barren County Clerk’s Office has released the preliminary results of the general election held Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. These results are unofficial. Of the 32,737 registered voters in Barren County, 14,395 voted during the general election. Federal Races. United States Senator. Rand PAUL (R) –...
