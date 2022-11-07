Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
WLKY.com
Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
LMPD identifies motorcyclist who died in collision on Arnoldtown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man riding a motorcycle died after a fatal collision in Louisville Wednesday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a collision involving a motorcycle on Arnoldtown Road at Hardwood Forest in southwest Jefferson County around 6 p.m. Police said witnesses saw 60-year-old Billy...
Wave 3
Update: Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Dixie Highway and Watson Lane Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 9:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Dixie Highway. Preliminary reports indicate...
Wave 3
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
wdrb.com
Kentucky regulators shut down east Louisville day care in abuse investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State regulators have closed Vanguard Academy, a child care center in eastern Jefferson County where an employee was arrested on criminal abuse charges, parents were told on Thursday. A voicemail sent from Vanguard and obtained by WDRB News said that Kentucky's "licensing department has come in...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Dixie Highway and Watson Lane Thursday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, just before 9:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Dixie Highway. Preliminary reports indicate...
wdrb.com
Interstate lights being turned back on in Louisville after copper wire was stolen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers soon won't be in the dark on parts of Interstate 64 in Louisville after crews complete work to fix lights along a stretch of the busy interstate. In the last several months, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representatives have found eight main areas in town that have...
wdrb.com
3 killed, several others injured in 3 separate crashes Thursday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a deadly night on Louisville roads Thursday with three people killed in three separate crashes that happened in a span of two hours. Several people were also hospitalized. The first crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers from Louisville Metro Police's 3rd Division were...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wdrb.com
Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
Louisville business leaves downtown citing string of violence experienced near store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A downtown Louisville restaurant owner said he's had enough, so he's moving after just three years in the middle of the downtown business district. Melba’s Culinary Canvas is moving to NuLu, where owner Charlie Reed hopes the string of violence he faced downtown won't follow.
Wave 3
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
wdrb.com
Louisville man faces 50 years in prison for shooting, killing Shively business owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing 50 years in prison for killing the owner of a Shively hookah lounge. Thursday, a jury convicted Lance Bowman for the 2019 murder of James Mentee, Jr. Prosecutors said surveillance video captured the shooting. Mentee tried to kick Bowman out of...
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: Parts of I-265 and I-65 closed for separate crashes in Louisville
Two crashes are snarling traffic in Louisville. Part of Interstate 265 is closed at Westport Road due to a crash. The crash happened sometime Friday morning and involved both a tractor-trailer and a Jefferson County Public Schools bus. JCPS officials told us there were no kids on the bus, and...
wdrb.com
1 dead after motorcycle hit a utility pole near Louisville's Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcycle crash near the Schnitzelburg neighborhood killed a man early Wednesday morning. In a news release, Louisville Metro Police said 6th Division officers were called to Clarks Lane and Alexander Avenue just after midnight. That's near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Shelby Street. When...
Wave 3
More arrests possible after shots fired at home of Clarksville Police Chief
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police say more charges and arrests are possible after one teen is accused of attempted murder. In September, seven shots were fired into the home of Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. No one was hurt. Authorities arrested Samuel Jaggers of New Albany and charged...
wdrb.com
Officials release ID of 60-year-old who died in motorcycle crash near Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening. Billy Sexton, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened at Arnoldtown Road and Hardwood Forest Drive around 6 p.m. That's near St. Andrews Church Road, which leads to Dixie Highway.
Comments / 0