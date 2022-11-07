ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

One dead, two injured in Old Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person in Old Louisville. The crash happened at Second and Hill Streets on Thursday at about 11 p.m. Police believe a car was speeding which led to several other vehicles being hit. Investigators are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Deadly night: 3 people killed in separate crashes around Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a deadly night in Louisville with three people dying in separate crashes within just a couple of hours. The first was reported Thursday around 9:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle was driving southbound on Dixie Highway near Watson Lane when they hit a woman. She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died, the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Update: Woman pronounced dead at UofL Hospital after being struck by car

LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Newberg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Newberg neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road on Thursday at about 6 a.m. LMPD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman in serious condition after pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 killed, several others injured in 3 separate crashes Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a deadly night on Louisville roads Thursday with three people killed in three separate crashes that happened in a span of two hours. Several people were also hospitalized. The first crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers from Louisville Metro Police's 3rd Division were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: South Louisville restaurant destroyed by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fire investigators are investigating a fire that tore through a South Louisville restaurant. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the scene at La Casita Mexican Restaurant on Berry Boulevard near Churchill Downs and captured video. Reports say the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. In the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hi-Five Doughnuts moving Butchertown location to the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville doughnut shop is relocating. Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving from Butchertown to the Highlands. The business posted the announcement to its Facebook page Tuesday, saying they're moving to Harvard Drive in the Douglass Loop. "With heavy hearts, we will be saying goodbye to Butchertown,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY

