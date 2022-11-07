ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ served at BBQ restaurant

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r2JXY_0j23WdJm00

RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman called the police to report a restaurant serving “pink meat,” despite the restaurant’s assurances that smoked meat appears pink, even when cooked.

In a 911 call obtained by WHNS, the woman can be heard saying to the operator, “They’re saying that the meat is supposed to be pink,” and asks for the police to respond because the restaurant is not allowing her to trade or return the food.

The restaurant, Clyde Cooper’s BBQ, has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, and went to social media to share their side of the story.

Two images shared to Clyde Cooper’s BBQ’s Facebook page show a review from Annie Cook, which says, “Barbecue was very pink and had lots of fat in it…Tried to go back and tell them I either won’t my money back or something else they refuse to do either. After I call the COPS up there. They gave me 1 piece of chicken in a bag and said keep the plate. Cops said I had to file a civil suit with the courts.” An image showing the purported owner’s response says, “It’s extremely laughable (and sad) you think this is an issue to call the cops over. You took a cops time that may have been needed to be on an IMPORTANT call, to complain because the bbq was smoked (pink). Furthermore, you were given chicken to replace your bbq and told you could keep the perfectly good bbq you thought was raw because you are so ignorant to the fact that bbq turns pink when smoked and you wouldn’t listen to us trying to explain that to you. You were given that chicken before you left, and then you called the cops.”

Cook spoke to WRAL and said the issue was that she wanted her meal to either be cooked longer or refunded, neither of which the restaurant was willing to do. Cooke told WRAL she is considering filing a civil suit.

Debbie Holt, the owner of the restaurant, told WRAL that police did not seem too concerned when they arrived.

“When the cop came in though, he had a cute little smile on his face and rolled his eyes and just had his arms folded. I don’t think he even said much to me except, ‘I got you.’”

Clyde Cooper’s BBQ has embraced the attention from the incident, and said they have seen customers coming in asking for the “infamous pink bbq.” The restaurant said they plan to create “Pink BBQ” merchandise for their fans.

Holt told WRAL Cooke is welcome to come back to the restaurant anytime.

“Tell her to come back and I’ll educate her about North Carolina, southeastern-style barbecue. I’d be happy to.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Pearl Hill
2d ago

I had a smoker for many years,my husband was a chef cook.meats cooked on the smoker will be good and done with that pink tint.

Reply
6
Olufemi Adekunle Rotty
2d ago

Some women are so petty,get your lazy behind home and go make your own meal,some of them dont even know how to boil water to make tea yet they disrespectfull to restaurant staff.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Bus collision causes pile-up on New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A bus used for transporting students collided with a car, causing a multi-vehicle pile-up along New Bern Avenue Wednesday evening. A CBS 17 crew as well as law enforcement officials responded to New Bern Avenue and Clarendon Crescent just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find a bus and three cars involved in an accident.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Durham woman believed to be part of cross-country drug ring with son

According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California. According to a search warrant, the scheme was run by the owner of the home, Cenda Crawford, and her son, Donovan Crawford, who is a prisoner in Victorville, California.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police find no evidence of crime in teen's claim she jumped from Lyft after feeling unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police on Wednesday told WRAL News that their investigation into the report of a Lyft driver found "no evidence of any crime." Eziya Bowden, 16, said she jumped from a moving car last week when her Lyft driver made her feel unsafe. Bowden said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man injured in wreck that closed part of Ellis Road in Durham on Tuesday morning

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning that closed a portion of Ellis Drive, the Durham Police Department said. Police tweeted around 10:55 a.m. that Ellis Road from Carywood Drive to Rada Drive had been closed because of the wreck. At 11:19 a.m., police tweeted that the road had reopened.
DURHAM, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
202K+
Followers
140K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy