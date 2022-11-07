Read full article on original website
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Major grocery store chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersWillis, TX
kingwood.com
Humble Police Departmet Requests Public's Help in Identifying Di
Humble Police Departmet Requests Public's Help in Identifying Diesel Theft Suspects. Please help The Humble Police Department dentify these two suspects who between 10/13/22 and 10/14/22 committed a theft of diesel in the 1200 Blk of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas. If you know either person, please reference case numbers 22-004744...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests four for Burglary of a Building in Willis
On November 8, 2022, at approximately 3:30 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Burglary in Progress call in the 16000 Block of I-45 North in Willis. Upon arrival deputies observed four individuals actively removing tools and other items from the business on location. It was determined…
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hides in day care closet in attempt to evade police after ‘jugging’ incident, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in police custody Wednesday following a pro-active investigation that ended with one of the men running into a crowded daycare and hiding in a closet, KPRC 2 has learned. The identities of the three men are pending. All three were under Houston Police Department...
mocomotive.com
Motorcyclist fatally struck by pickup truck in Montgomery County, authorities say
CONROE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a fatal motorcycle crash involving a pickup truck in Montgomery County Wednesday, authorities said. Officials from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Caney Creek Fire Department, and Montgomery County Health Department received calls about a motorcycle crash on Crockett Martin Road, just north of FM 2090, around 6:08 p.m.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/10/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
mocomotive.com
Have you seen him? Montgomery County man missing since Oct. 27; may be staying in tent or homeless encampment, deputies say
A family is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 30-year-old man who’s been reported as missing, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Mickal Minter last contacted his mother by phone on Oct. 27. He is pictured above having long hair, however, deputies say he could have a “buzz cut” style at this time.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Searches for Missing Person
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for missing person Mickal Minter. Mickal is pictured above having long hair, however, he could have a ‘buzz cut’ style at this time. Mickal’s mother last had phone contact with him on October 27th, 2022. Mickal is currently…
mocomotive.com
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s…
Shooting reports near elementary school in SE Houston was disturbance between parents, HPD says
HPD said they received reports of shots fired, but at the scene, officers found that a shooting had not taken place and it was rather a disturbance involving parents.
Click2Houston.com
Mother killed, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 7:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Assay Street, near Beltway 8 and West Lake Houston Parkway. Homicide and...
Man shot and killed by Missouri City police at convenience store off Highway 6
Police received calls reporting a man acting erratically and displaying a handgun. When officers tried to talk him, he fired shots, police said.
HPD release surveillance images amid search for gunman who shot employee at taco truck
Officers say the 19-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
mocomotive.com
Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County
Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Commissioners Court extends contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to extend the county’s contract with Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare through Dec. 31,…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with I
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office Seeks Help with Identification. From Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office:. If anyone can assist in identifying the person in the photo, please call dispatch at 936.760.5800, option 3 and request to speak with a Pct. 4 Deputy. You can also email con4cid@mctx.org. They would GREATLY appreciate your help.
fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
Jury sentences man convicted of killing fiancée in 2020, to life in prison
When the verdict was read and Kendrick Akins was convicted of murder, officials say he passed out and had a seizure in the courtroom. This led to a delay in his sentencing.
