WCAX
State releases roadmap for improving Alzheimer's care in Vermont
WCAX
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
WCAX
South End startup hopes to bring apparel manufacturing back to the Queen City
WCAX
Former Springfield cop stripped of certification
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
VTDigger
Emerge Vermont alums shatter records on election night
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, delivered big wins up and down the ballot in yesterday’s general election. The organization had 59 alums on the ballot (not including justices of the peace) and 48 alums won—an 81% win rate. Winning alums include:
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers outline climate agenda
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus. Key lawmakers on Thursday presented their climate agenda. This week’s election was a big win...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers expected to reconsider ranked-choice voting
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont may have just finished up its general election, but some in Montpelier are thinking ahead to changing the way the state votes in 2024. Vermont lawmakers say they expect to consider a look at ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting. The system allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot. The bottom candidates are eliminated until one candidate reaches 50%.
WCAX
N.Y. celebrates veterans with free fishing day
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning. Vermont’s regular season for deer hunting begins tomorrow. Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise...
WCAX
Vermont rifle season to begin Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Hunters may take one legal buck if they did not already take one during archery deer season. After they bag a buck, hunters are required to bring the deer to a big game reporting station.
WCAX
Vermont’s regular season for deer hunting begins tomorrow
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 5 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the second...
WCAX
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
hot969boston.com
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
WCAX
Pieciak declares victory in race for Vt. treasurer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democrat Mike Pieciak cruised to victory Tuesday night to become Vermont treasurer. With 53% of the vote counted, Pieciak was leading by a 64% margin and declared victory. Pieciak, the former commissioner for the Department of Financial Regulation, will fill the open seat left by Vermont...
WCAX
NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole
Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution
Article 22, also known as Proposal 5, will guarantee the right to “personal reproductive autonomy.” Poll after poll has shown strong support in Vermont for abortion rights generally as well as for the ballot initiative in question. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont becomes the 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.
WCAX
New York animal shelters getting money to upgrade
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Some rescue pets in New York will get better places to stay while they wait for their forever homes. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced nearly $5 million is being given to 17 not-for-profit animal shelters and humane societies in the state to support shelter improvements. This is...
WCAX
Free fishing in New York on Nov. 11 in honor of veterans
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - People can fish for free in New York on Friday. The state’s last free fishing day of the year coincides with Veterans Day as a way to thank those who served. “This free fishing day will provide a great opportunity for our brave individuals who...
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
