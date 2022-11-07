Read full article on original website
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
Five-star linebacker, Texas target Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M
Earlier today we confirmed a report that Denton Ryan 2023 five-star linebacker Anthony Hill will visit Texas this weekend for the TCU game. Moments ago, the five-star decommitted from Texas A&M via On3's Hayes Fawcett saying in a statement:. "First I would like to thank Texas A&M, Coach Santucci, and...
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian sounds off on Gary Patterson as Longhorns get ready for TCU
Texas special assistant Gary Patterson could have a little extra juice this week as the Longhorns prepare to take on his former school in TCU. And Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that the long-time TCU coach has been a tremendous resource for the Longhorns. “It's been great for Coach Pete...
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
College football fans react to Anthony Hill's decommitment from Texas A&M
Texas received positive news on the recruiting trail on Monday. Four-star edge Colton Vasek received a crystal ball prediction to flip his commitment from Oklahoma to Texas, then hours later five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. announced his decommitment from Texas A&M. Hill has been a primary target for Texas for...
Nation's No. 1-ranked linebacker decommits from Texas A&M; USC is in the hunt
If you regularly read Trojans Wire, first of all: Thank you. Second, if you read our site regularly, you would know that we mentioned the distinct possibility that Lincoln Riley and USC can fatten up on a likely parade of Texas A&M transfers. Texas A&M lost to Florida this past...
Texas Football: Longhorns eyeing two massive recruiting flips
Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ coaching staff are not giving on on two priority targets in the 2023 recruiting class. The Longhorns remain all-in on five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and four-star defenive end Colton Vasek. Texas appears to be trending in the right direction for both prospects. The Longhorns received...
No. 12 Texas breaks in new arena with win over UTEP
Tyrese Hunter scored 18 points as No. 12 Texas got serious contributions from its older newcomers and defeated visiting Texas-El
Texas Longhorns offer Wisconsin commitment
The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Wisconsin defensive line commitment Roderick Pierce Friday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has been committed to the Badgers for over five months, but has taken a more open stance on his recruitment since Wisconsin parted ways with Paul Chryst. Michigan has hosted Pierce this season following an offer October 22. The Wolverines have gained traction in Pierce’s recruitment to the point of being considered the current favorite.
Where's Oklahoma in team recruiting rankings after Colton Vasek's flip to Texas?
Colton Vasek’s flip to Texas was surprising but perhaps not nearly as surprising as the commitment, to begin with. Vasek comes from a family of Longhorns and lives in Austin. So, the fact that Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis, and Todd Bates were able to pull the commitment in the first place was pretty impressive, even if it only last for a few months.
WATCH: Texas wide receiver target Ja'Kobi Lane makes unreal one-handed touchdown snag
One of the more intriguing names that's popped up in recent weeks on the Texas Longhorns 2023 recruiting radar is Mesa (AZ) Red Mountain wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. The 6-foot-4, 175-pounder fits a clear need for Texas after the loss of Spring Dekaney wideout Jonah Wilson earlier this year. The...
Advanced analytics favor Texas over TCU on Saturday
No. 18 Texas plays host to No. 4 TCU on Saturday night for an all-important Big 12 Conference slugfest. Texas enters as the favorite in the ballgame despite the Longhorns being the lower-ranked team and TCU entering this matchup unbeaten on the year. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Texas 73%...
Austin interim superintendent named finalist for top job in south Houston district
Austin school district interim Superintendent Anthony Mays has been named the sole finalist for the top administrative job at a south Houston school district. Alief school district, which has about 47,000 students north of Sugar Land, made the announcement Wednesday night on social media. "Alief ISD's Board of Trustees has selected Austin...
