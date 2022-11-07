ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Magistrate Kani Hightower sues Judge Susan Steinhauer for defamation in negative ad war

By Doug Livingston, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

The race for Summit County Domestic Relations court took an ugly turn this weekend with radio attack ads, a cease-and-desist letter sent to Democrats and a defamation lawsuit filed against the Republican candidate.

Akron Magistrate Kani Hightower, a Democrat running for Summit County Domestic Relations Court, filed the lawsuit at 12:39 a.m. Monday against Judge Susan Steinhauer, who was appointed in April by Gov. Mike DeWine to fill the open seat in the county courtroom.

Hightower is suing over an ad accusing her of not following an eviction moratorium, which was implemented nationally during the pandemic and overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The ad cites a local news article but fails to mention that the eviction case before Hightower didn’t qualify for the moratorium.

On Sunday, Steinhauer's attorney sent the Hightower campaign and the Summit County Democratic Party a cease-and-desist letter contesting claims in another ad, which was endorsed by the county party and not the Hightower campaign. That ad accuses Steinhauer of "bad judgment" after allegedly prosecuting and then dating a man who went to prison for failing to pay child support to multiple women.

Neither candidate made herself available for an interview Monday. Their attorneys — Laura McDowall for Hightower and James Simon for Steinhauer — spoke for them.

Attorneys respond

Simon offered a two-sentence statement on the record, disputing the claims against Steinhauer. He noted that the cease-and-desist letter was sent Sunday, before the lawsuit was filed against Steinhauser.

"This appears to be a frivolous, desperate and last-minute attempt by candidate Hightower to gain free publicity, to divert attention from her weak record and lack of experience as a judge," Simon's statement said of Hightower's lawsuit. "We are confident that we will prevail on the merits in this case."

Election 2022: Candidates for open Summit judge seat tout different experience

McDowall gave two interviews over the phone. She said Hightower "has not run a single, negative ad against Susan Steinhauer."

Hightower is suing Steinhauer for "compensatory, punitive and statutory" damages for the eviction moratorium ad. McDowall said Hightower has had to hire an attorney and redirect campaign resources and attention to address "patently and intentionally false" claims.

Summit County Democratic Party Chair Tom Bevan, who ran the ad against Steinhauer, said the claims in it are supported by public court documents. Bevan did not contact the man Steinhauer prosecuted because the party chairman believes they are still together after 20 years. He said a woman owed child support in one of his cases reached out to thank the party for bringing the issue to light.

What's in the ads?

The pair of negative ads hit the airwaves Friday on local radio stations and played over the weekend.

"And we believe that that was intentional, because that prevented us — prevented Kani Hightower — from doing anything about it over the weekend," McDowall said.

The ad against Hightower aired on WNIR, WAKR, WONE and WQMX (KISS FM), according to the lawsuit. The ad refers to an article on housing issues produced by a local news collaborative, which included the Akron Beacon Journal, the Devil Strip, News Channel 5 and WKSU. Among the eviction cases featured in the article was one assigned to Hightower in the Akron Municipal Court.

Evictions at the time were put on hold by a CDC order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But that moratorium only applied to cases for non-payment of rent. Tenants could avoid evictions if they sought pandemic rental assistance. Many did.

As explained in reporting but not included in the ad approved by Steinhauer's campaign, the only case linked to Hightower in the article involved landlords who wanted their tenants out because they decided to sell their rental property. The case was not over failure to pay rent and "didn't qualify for the moratorium," the article said.

The article did say that Akron Municipal Court judges signed off on 350 evictions recommended by magistrates in the first seven months of the pandemic. However, 872 evictions were filed during that time, meaning that magistrates mostly recommended dismissal of the cases or they were otherwise resolved.

The Summit County Democratic Party started airing its ad Friday, Bevan said. The creators of the ad cite publicly available court records in felony child support cases filed after 1999, when Steinhauer was working in the Summit County Prosecutor's Office primarily on child support, child abuse, dependency and neglect cases.

"After prosecuting a guy for failure to pay child support, Steinhauer dated him and stayed with him through felony convictions and a prison stint for non-payment to three women. That's bad judgment," says the ad paid for by the Summit County Democratic Party.

Simon would not comment other than to say Steinhauer rejects the allegations.

The address of the man convicted in two felony cases of "nonsupport of dependents" and Steinhauer's listed address in Stow are the same, according to publicly available county court and property records. A judge in 2006 ordered the man's wages be garnished. His 11-month prison sentence was suspended. In another case filed in 2014, the man was granted judicial release from a prison in Mansfield. He was out on probation for the remaining two years of his sentence, according to the court records.

Reach reporter Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.

