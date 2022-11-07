Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
5 things to watch in Michigan State vs. Rutgers and a final score prediction
After losing four straight games, Michigan State has won two of its last three. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off an upset win at then-No. 14 Illinois last week and host Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing. The Scarlet Knights have lost five of their last six, including a 52-17 defeat against unbeaten Michigan last week.
MLive.com
Michigan State to wear patriotic helmets for military appreciation game vs. Rutgers
Michigan State will debut a patriotic helmet for its military appreciation game. The Spartans host Rutgers on Saturday (noon, BTN) in East Lansing and will wear a green helmet featuring the Sparty mascot with an American flag in its hand. That helmet was revealed by the program via Twitter on...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
Dual-sport MSU athlete Keon Coleman says only one difference between Tucker & Izzo
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
MLive.com
Michigan State ready to take flight in aircraft carrier game vs. Gonzaga
SAN DIEGO – The view on Friday afternoon will be unlike anything Michigan State players have ever seen during a basketball game: water on three sides and downtown San Diego in the background from the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. But while Tom Izzo wants his team to...
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #2 Gonzaga basketball prediction for Friday, 11/11
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans started their season with a 73-55 win over Northern Arizona, and our experts cashed their best bet in this...
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
MLive.com
Michigan State players get their sea legs in San Diego before Gonzaga game
SAN DIEGO – When Michigan State players and coaches boarded the USS Abraham Lincoln on Thursday afternoon for their first chance to shoot on the basketball court constructed on the ship’s flight deck, the conditions were different than expected. It was cold, in the mid 50′s. And it...
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard, Michigan basketball sign two recruits for 2023 class
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan might have been slow to snag commitments from 2023 recruits, but the program wasted no time signing a pair of prospects. Four-star recruits George Washington III and Papa Kante signed their national letters of intent to join the Michigan men’s basketball program on Wednesday (Nov. 9), the first day of the early signing period. Michigan finalized and announced the signings on Thursday.
MLive.com
Rutgers vs. Michigan State football predictions & picks for Saturday
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Michigan State Spartans return home after two straight road games as they welcome in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this Saturday. Both teams...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signs three recruits, all top-100 prospects, for 2023
On the same day the Michigan women’s basketball team starts a new season, the program looked ahead to next year. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), three high school players signed a national letter of intent to play at Michigan next season: Taylor Woodson, Macy Brown, and Taylor Eidle. All are ranked in the ESPN top-100 for the class of 2023.
MLive.com
The historical ins and outs of Michigan Stadium’s now infamous tunnel
ANN ARBOR -- The trash talking probably would have stayed at just that, but somebody had to go and mention somebody else’s mother. On Nov. 21, 1969, the day before Michigan was to play Ohio State, the teams had their separate walk-throughs at Michigan Stadium.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan State Attorney Statement
David Diamond, an attorney representing one of the Michigan State players involved in the tunnel altercation at Michigan, released an interesting statement this Tuesday. Diamond alleges a Michigan player engaged with Michigan State athletes with his helmet and swinging a punch. "We have learned that the U-M player started the...
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Why Michigan State Football Players Should Be Criminally Charged
Never in my life have I seen something so stupidly displayed by a group of grown men from a school with such high values like Michigan State University and its football program. Before events unfolded afterward, the University of Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State University Spartans in their annual...
MLive.com
Cross Country state champ from Chelsea claims Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honors
ANN ARBOR – Connell Alford ran away with the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week poll just like he did at last week’s Division 2 boys cross country state finals. The junior standout cruised to the state championship with a time of 15:12.61, winning the individual title by 25 seconds and helping Chelsea finish second overall as a team.
MLive.com
Jackson-area football picks for the regional finals
JACKSON -- We are down to two. Just a couple of Jackson-area teams are left standing in the MHSAA playoffs as Lumen Christi and Napoleon are both still going strong in Division 7.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football picks: No. 1 Dexter vs. No. 5 Midland
ANN ARBOR – And then there was one Ann Arbor-area football team left. Dexter’s football team made history last week with its first-ever district championship by defeating South Lyon and advancing to the regional round of the Division 2 tournament.
Voters send all Democrats to seats on MSU, U-M, Wayne State boards
Voters stayed with the status quo Tuesday when it came to the governing boards at the three Michigan universities where board members are elected by popular vote. All incumbents listed on the ballot at Wayne State University, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were reelected. More:Find all 2022 Michigan election results...
MLive.com
Hanover-Horton volleyball run ends in three-set regional loss to Pewamo-Westphalia
SPRINGPORT – For the second year in a row, Pewamo-Westphalia’s path to a regional volleyball crown passed through a team from the Cascades Conference. But unlike 2021′s five-set win over Napoleon, Pewamo-Westphalia was in control most of the way Thursday, cruising to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-14. In all three sets, Pewamo-Westphalia (43-2-2) took control with an early run and never let the Comets answer.
Comments / 0