Crashes restrict traffic on I-77 in Akron, Green

By Eric Marotta, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Interstate 77 northbound at Arlington Road, which was closed for a crash around 3 p.m. Monday, remains backed up almost to Wick Road in Green. The Ohio Department of Transportation advises there is a dangerous slowdown on the highway as of 3:25 p.m.

On Interstate 76 east/I-77 south in Akron, the right lane is blocked at Route-59/Downtown, due to a crash.

