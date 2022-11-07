Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies arrest man in Oct. burglary of Bluffton home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities said a 21-year-old man was arrested in reference to an October burglary in Bluffton. Carlos Antonio Soto was arrested at his home just after 8 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary, attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and petit larceny, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.
Summerville PD mourns passing of captain amid cancer battle
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department announced Thursday the passing of Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson came to the department in 2002 after serving four years with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Department of Public Safety. The department said Capt. Johnson worked his way up from patrolman […]
WTGS
Savannah Fire responds to possible HAZMAT exposure on East Derenne Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Fire Department is on the scene at 1128 E Derenne Avenue for a possible HAZMAT exposure. According to a map search, the address is the location of Nova Medical Centers. According to SFD, several employees at the location were exposed, but no one...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort County woman arrested for intent to defraud lottery tickets
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A Beaufort County woman was arrested and charged with intent to defraud and counterfeit game tickets on Monday. ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Lilli Marie Russell, 28, of Beaufort....
2 hurt in Colleton County head-on crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash Tuesday morning in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue said the crash happened on Sidneys Road just before 11 a.m. Both vehicles were hit on the driver’s side in the crash. Fire-rescue officials found a small car blocking the roadway and a Ford pickup […]
Savannah Fire Department hires new fire chief
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) officially has a new fire chief. City Manager Jay Melder appointed Elzie Kitchen, who had been serving as the interim fire chief since July 2. The announcement was posted on Facebook on Monday. “Being selected as the City of Savannah’s Fire Chief is truly an honor,” […]
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Lisa Riker
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher wants her students to learn the subject matter as well as become critical thinkers, all while building a strong relationship with her students. Meet Lisa Riker from Jasper County. Lisa Riker teaches social studies and history at Royal Live Oaks...
WJCL
Savannah Chatham Schools Crossing Guards recognized
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools, showing some love for those keeping students safe. Thursday morning, the district hosted its annual Crossing Guard Appreciation Celebration. In addition to lunch, the crossing guards were presented certificates and special gifts of appreciation. "It's critically important for us to recognize...
wtoc.com
Voice4Vets helping veterans get what they deserve
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Veterans Affairs said it takes more than 100 days on average to complete disability-related claims. Some veterans are waiting much longer to get all the benefits they deserve. For about a decade, Tammy James has been helping veterans get the benefits they’re owed....
Multiple crews respond to Azure Cove Apartments fire
GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV) — Several local fire crews have responded to a fire at the Azure Cove Apartments in Garden City. Officials are asking people to avoid the area adjacent to 1326 W. HWY 80 due to a fire at the apartment complex. Units from the Savannah Fire Department are providing mutual aid to […]
Chatham County Chairman responds to voter’s rejection of TSPLOST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County voters voted against Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) — the one-cent sales tax that would have allowed local governments to pay for transportation improvement projects for the next 5 years. “While TSPLOST not passing may slow things down, it’s not going to stop anything,” Chairman Chester […]
wtoc.com
TSPLOST voted down in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Majority of Chatham County voters voted no for a Transportation Special Purpose Sales Tax that would have allocated money to fixing roads and other project in our area. The referendum only failed by nearly 1,400 votes and more than 102,000 votes were counted. It’s no...
wtoc.com
People displaced by Garden City apartment fire say they were without water for weeks prior
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several people are without a home today after Wednesday’s fire at an apartment complex off Highway 80 in Garden City. People living at Azure Cove say they have lost everything in this fire. “I instantly went to panicking,” Neveah Williams said. Building number...
wtoc.com
Landfill search for Quinton Simon will be suspended due to impacts from Nicole
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The landfill search for the remains of Quinton Simon will be suspended from Thursday through Sunday due to possible impacts from Nicole. The landfill search began on Oct. 18.
yourislandnews.com
One injured from overturned vehicle
The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS assisted the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department in a late morning collision Wednesday, Nov. 2, in which a driver sustained minor injuries when his vehicle overturned. Just before noon, bystanders alerted Burton fire crews at the Shell Point fire station that there was...
wtoc.com
Hwy 80 reopened after water crossed the roadway
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Highway 80 has reopened at the Bull River Bridge after being closed on Thursday morning. The Chatham County Police Department said standing water had made the road impassable. As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the road has been reopened.
wtoc.com
Crews respond to fire at apartments in Garden City on Hwy 80
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Garden City on Wednesday. It took hours for fire crews from Garden City and Savannah to put out a building engulfed in flames at Azure Cove Apartments on Highway 80. People came home to...
wtoc.com
Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
blufftontoday.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff on Hilton Head Island
A Hampton County man is in custody following a standoff on Hilton Head Island. Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Charles Antoine Brown of Garnett, SC, on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and breach of peace. At about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov....
beaufortcountysc.gov
Beaufort County Hosting Public Meeting to Discuss Proposed Burnt Church Road Improvements
Beaufort County will hold a public meeting Thursday, November 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluffton Recreation Center gymnasium, 61B Ulmer Road (map). The purpose of the proposed project is to improve roadway safety, reduce congestion, and enhance bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. The meeting will be conducted...
