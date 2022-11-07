HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.

