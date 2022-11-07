ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Proposed I-15 interchange at 700 South in St. George gets another look

By David DeMille, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
The Spectrum
 3 days ago
A proposed new freeway interchange where Interstate 15 crosses through St. George has already sparked arguments among residents, and it looks poised to spark some more.

Transportation managers are set this month to host new meetings and open a new public comment period on the proposed interchange at 700 South, where an expanded roadway and new link with I-15 would drop motorists closer to St. George Regional Hospital, Utah Tech University and busy shopping areas on River Road could help alleviate traffic backups at busier interchanges.

The proposal, which involves widening 700 South from 700 East to Bluff Street, would add an additional lane in each direction on I-15 from St. George Boulevard to Bluff Street. Fewer people would need to use the exits at those two streets to get on and off the freeway, freeing up some of the traffic congestion already building at those interchanges, according to documents published by the Utah Department of Transportation.

Not everyone likes the idea, though, including some of the people who live nearby, and a previous public meeting on the topic in May drew more than 100 people, plus more than 250 comments sent in with residents weighing in on the project. Many said they worried the project would only increase traffic on what is already a busy roadway in 700 South, potentially raising safety issues and impacting pedestrians and cyclists.

Those concerns are just what transportation managers are hoping to learn more about, though, with the public comment period an important part of the planning process, officials said.

“The nearly 250 public comments we received after our public scoping meeting in May included some very robust, informed and helpful feedback,” said Ryan Anderson, a preconstruction engineer for UDOT Region Four.

To get more of that feedback, UDOT is hosting two meetings on the project, one in-person and one online, to give residents more chances to chime in.

The online meeting is Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with registration required via the project-specific state website, udotinput.utah.gov/i15stgeorge.

The in-person meeting is slated to be held open-house style on Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Atwood Innovation Plaza at Utah Tech University, 453 S. 600 East.

“We’ve decided to conduct these additional public meetings and a comment period in response to the community’s desire for transparency and more opportunities to be involved," Anderson said.

Ahead of the meetings, UDOT is scheduled to post "preliminary alternatives" with more details on the project website on Nov. 11. Public comment on the project will be held from that date through Dec. 10. Comments may be submitted at the in-person meeting or via the website or mailed to:

I-15 St. George Study Team

113 N. 200 East, Suite #3

St. George, UT 84770

By gathering more public input, the project's original study schedule has been pushed back, with the Environmental Assessment on the project now expected to be done by summer of 2023. That document would highlight one "preferred alternative" that UDOT picks, with that alternative then also subject to public review.

David DeMille writes about southwestern Utah for The Spectrum & Daily News, a USA TODAY Network newsroom based in St. George. Follow him at @SpectrumDeMille or contact him at ddemille@thespectrum.com. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

The Spectrum

