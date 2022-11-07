Kentucky men's basketball vs. Howard: Live updates, score, highlights
The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball season tips off tonight.
No. 4 UK hosts the Howard University without its reigning consensus player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe . The 'Cats are an early national championship contender hoping to erase the sting of last year's first-round upset loss in the NCAA Tournament.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Howard on TV, livestream
Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 7
Location: Rupp Arena (23,000)
TV: SEC Network
Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch and Fubo.tv/stream
Radio broadcast: Listen to 840 AM in Louisville/630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington
UK men's basketball vs. Howard: Live score updates
