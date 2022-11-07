ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky men's basketball vs. Howard: Live updates, score, highlights

By Jake Adams, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhU3X_0j23W0Ao00

The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball season tips off tonight.

No. 4 UK hosts the Howard University without its reigning consensus player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe . The 'Cats are an early national championship contender hoping to erase the sting of last year's first-round upset loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Bookmark this page for the latest updates and for information about watching and listening to the game:

Starters, rotation, predictions: Breaking down the Kentucky men's basketball roster

5 key games: Can Kentucky men's basketball return to the Final Four?

Opponents, times, TV: What to know about the 2022-23 Kentucky men's basketball schedule

How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Howard on TV, livestream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 7

Location: Rupp Arena (23,000)

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch and Fubo.tv/stream

Radio broadcast: Listen to 840 AM in Louisville/630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

UK men's basketball vs. Howard: Live score updates

Follow assistant sports editor Jake Adams on Twitter @jakeadams520 or email him at jadams@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky men's basketball vs. Howard: Live updates, score, highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

DJ Wagner is still expected to sign during the early signing period

The early signing period for college basketball is here, and verbal commitments now have the opportunity to officially sign with their teams. The Kentucky Wildcats already picked up signings from Reed Sheppard, Robert Dillingham and Justin Edwards, while Aaron Bradshaw expected to put pen to paper as well. However, a...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy