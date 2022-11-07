The 2022-23 Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball season tips off tonight.

No. 4 UK hosts the Howard University without its reigning consensus player of the year, Oscar Tshiebwe . The 'Cats are an early national championship contender hoping to erase the sting of last year's first-round upset loss in the NCAA Tournament.

Bookmark this page for the latest updates and for information about watching and listening to the game:

Starters, rotation, predictions: Breaking down the Kentucky men's basketball roster

5 key games: Can Kentucky men's basketball return to the Final Four?

Opponents, times, TV: What to know about the 2022-23 Kentucky men's basketball schedule

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET, Monday, Nov. 7

Location: Rupp Arena (23,000)

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch and Fubo.tv/stream

Radio broadcast: Listen to 840 AM in Louisville/630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

A Twitter List by sports_cj

Follow assistant sports editor Jake Adams on Twitter @jakeadams520 or email him at jadams@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky men's basketball vs. Howard: Live updates, score, highlights