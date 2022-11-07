Read full article on original website
Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Doubles Viewership in Top 10
Premiering just before Halloween on Netflix, hit new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has continued to grow its audience on the streaming service, nearly tripling its numbers from week 1 to week 2. According to Netflix's latest batch of viewership data, Bastard Son went from being watched just over 13.8 million hours in its first three days of release to over 30.89 million hours in its first full week. The show premiered as the #7 TV series on the entire service and even held that spot week over week amid a ton of new shows that debuted on Netflix.
Guardians of the Galaxy Star Cast in Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman on Netflix
Guardians of the Galaxy's Alexis Rodney is joining The Gentlemen over at Netflix. The Guy Ritchie series has been stacking quite the cast and fans are excited to see what they can do over in the streaming world. Based on the 2019 action-comedy film, the eight-part series will follow Theo James' main character according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eddie Horniman is set to become the biggest cannibis farmer in Europe after his father leaves him the plot of land as an inheritance. Over in the U.K., the series is already filming. Ritchie will be directing the first two episodes and sharing the duties after. Miramax TV is excited to bring back one of its more star-powered properties with even more pop for a streaming audience. Ritchie, of course, created The Gentlemen and co-wrote the pilot for this series with Matthew Read. Executive producers for this effort include Marn Davies, Marc Helwig, Ivan Atkinson, Firth Tiplady and Will Gould.
New Netflix Drama Holds Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
Every week Netflix debuts new programming on its streaming service but not all of them can say that they've premiered with a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The streamer's new fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself can though, and still holds a perfect 100% rating on the review aggregator. As of this writing there are eleven reviews for the ten-episode YA series but all of them carry the "Fresh" tomato symbol next to them. Even the audience score for the series is at a near-perfect number with a 94% approval rating from viewers so far. Here's what the reviews are saying:
The Walking Dead Series Finale Gets Extended Runtime
After 11 seasons, 12 years, and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead is getting an extended goodbye on AMC. The cabler will first air an hour-long retrospective and making-of special ahead of Sunday's "Family," the penultimate episode of the zombie drama wrapping up with its November 20th "Rest in Peace" series finale. The last-ever episode will receive the red carpet treatment with a live finale event in Los Angeles, kicking off with the TWD: Red Carpet Live pre-show simulcast on AMC and AMC+. Following the expanded Walking Dead series finale, the night will end with a super-sized edition of live post-show Talking Dead, where host Chris Hardwick and special guests will discuss the episode and what's still to come in TWD Universe.
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Lewis Tan Teases Future Superhero Role After Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist (Exclusive)
Superhero movies roles are one of the biggest things any actor could land in this day and age, with some even landing roles in different universes. One of those lucky actors just so happens to be Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2, Iron Fist). The Mortal Kombat star has appeared in two different roles in both Iron Fist and the second Deadpool movie, but the actor probably will have another role on his hands in the near future. Tan recently had the chance to talk with ComicBook.con's Brandon Davis at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefiting Feeding America, where he reveals that he's had talks about appearing in another superhero project.
All Three NCIS Shows to Crossover in NCISverse Event
All three of CBS's NCIS shows, which make up the NCISverse, will crossover for the first time in a new event starting in January. The original NCIS launched in 2003 and began its 20th season in September. Since then, it's been joined by NCIS: Hawai'i and NCIS: Los Angeles. NCIS has become one of the biggest franchises at CBS, amassing over 4.1 trillion minutes viewed when you also include NCIS: New Orleans. The newly-dubbed NCISverse will continue to grow with the addition of the three-hour crossover event that will be available on CBS and to stream on Paramount+.
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
18 TV Spin-Offs People Say Are Wayyy Better Than The Original Show
" Young Sheldon is 100 times better than The Big Bang Theory. It’s funnier and has more heart, and it doesn’t rely on negative or one-dimensional stereotypes."
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Addresses Letitia Wright Vaccine Pushback
At the height of the COVID pandemic, Letitia Wright took to her Twitter account to share a now-deleted video featuring somebody skeptical about the new-at-the-time COVID vaccines. Then a report from The Hollywood Reporter broke suggesting Wright was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unvaccinated, reportedly even being vocal of the vaccines while working on the Disney-owned set. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore has responded to the reports, saying Marvel Studios didn't ask actors if they were vaccinated.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
Andor: Andy Serkis Reacts To His Final Moment in Episode 10
Star Wars fans are loving the tenth episode of Andor, "No Way Out," which might be the last we see of Andy Serkis in the series. Serkis is known for his roles in many major franchises ranging from Lord of the Rings to Marvel, and he also played Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. However, he's playing a whole new character in Andor named Kino Loy. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After last week's episode, Kino decided to join Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) prison escape plan, and they helped most of their fellow inmates get out of Narkina 5. However, it was revealed at the end of the episode that Kino couldn't swim, and he was left behind. Serkis recently spoke to Collider about delivering his final line, "I can't swim."
House of the Dragon Star Calls Out Criticism of Show's Controversial Scenes
HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. As with all things in the Game of Thrones universe, the new series is pretty gory and features a pretty gruesome childbirth scene in the finale. Emma D'Arcy recently had a chat with GQ, where she called out the criticism of some of the show's controversial scenes.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Wednesday: Opening Sequence for Addams Family Spinoff Released
Legendary filmmaker Tim Burton is reuniting with longtime collaborator and award-winning composer Danny Elfman for a new series on Netflix, spinning off of the classic Addams Family story. The new series is called Wednesday, and it stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role, leaving the next and heading off to Nevermore Academy. While the series is still a couple of weeks away, Netflix has unveiled the opening credits sequence, complete with new music from Elfman.
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
