Ashland, OH

Mayor’s Veterans Day breakfast set for Nov. 11 in Ashland

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 3 days ago
ASHLAND − Mayor Matt Miller will again host the annual Veterans Day breakfast to honor the community’s military service members from 7:30-9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 400 Eastlake Drive.

Breakfast will be continuously served throughout the morning, according to a news release.

Our freedom is our most precious asset, and we must be careful to never take it for granted, nor the men and women who have fought for and defended it throughout our nation’s history,” Miller said in the release. “We are so proud of our United States veterans and current service members and this annual breakfast is one way we can say thank you to these local heroes.”

Veterans and active-duty service members are may stop by the Eagles Club anytime between 7:30 and 9 a.m. for a free breakfast assortment, including eggs, pancakes, and sausage gravy and biscuits.

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact John Oleyar at 419-289-8622.

