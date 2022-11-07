Lexie's is coming to Epping, Restaurant Week continues

Fall Restaurant Week is in full swing in Portsmouth and the Seacoast. We have through Saturday to catch its deals on three-course prix fixe lunches and dinners. Don't forget to make a reservation today to try a spot you've been curious about. It's also time to reserve a spot or place your order for Thanksgiving dinner. While it's been a summer-like autumn, the holidays are just around the corner.

Lexie's to open new location in Epping

The wonderful world of "Peace, Love, Burgers" got a little bigger this week when we learned that a new Lexie's will open in Epping soon. Lexie's owners jumped on a spot to rent in downtown Epping as fast as they could and hope to open in the coming weeks.

Stones Throw to stay open into December

Owner Joe Lipton will keep the light on a little longer this year extending the season for his Stones Throw Hotel and Restaurant on Long Sands Beach in York into December.

Time to make a plan for Thanksgiving

The holiday is just two weeks away, and we have been constantly updating our list of where to eat and where to order dinner for takeout . So check it out if you're looking for a complete meal or just a pie, there's lots of local ideas in there.

Restaurant Week runs through Saturday - don't miss it

Fall Restaurant Week is in full swing , running through Saturday, Nov. 12. Make a reservation soon. And new this year, Northeast Credit Union is donating $5 for every Restaurant Week meal purchased to Gather and Footprints food pantries.

New oyster farm begins harvest in Dover

After years of setbacks, the New England Superior Oyster is now harvesting large oysters on the banks of the Bellamy River. For the last seven years, more than 50,000 oysters have been growing in the harbor of Royalls Cove where the Bellamy River joins lower Little Bay, near the Scammell Bridge on Route 4.

Each week in this newsletter, we highlight our best stories from the Seacoast's restaurant community. Please forward this Local Flavor newsletter to your family, friends and acquaintances who might be interested. You can sign up to receive this newsletter here . And If you are a subscriber, thank you for helping to make our work possible. If you don’t subscribe, please consider supporting Seacoastonline.com and Fosters.com today here .

Enjoy,

Jane Murphy, Editor, Local Flavor

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Lexie's is coming to Epping, Restaurant Week continues