Trillium seeks Native American input on health equity panel

During Native American Heritage month, we honor and celebrate the rich cultures and contributions of our nation’s first people. But perhaps more importantly, this month is a time to educate ourselves on the unique challenges that Native Americans continue to face and work to eliminate them.

At Trillium Health Resources, we are reminded that Native Americans have long experienced health disparities, especially when it comes to life expectancy and disease burden.

As the managed care organization for those with mental health conditions, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and substance use disorders throughout eastern North Carolina, our number one focus is helping every person we serve access the care they need to improve their well-being and live a fulfilling life.

To reach that goal, we know we must do more to demand and motivate equity, especially for our Native American members. As a part of Medicaid transformation and the Tailored Plan launch on April 1, 2023, Trillium is at work on our Tribal Strategy Plan. This plan outlines staff trainings and designing culturally sensitive interventions. Most importantly, we are listening and learning about their varied cultures and how Trillium can successfully partner with all the tribes in our region.

We are encouraging our diverse communities, including our Native American members, to join us in building a new Health Equity Council to improve Trillium’s strategies for engagement with historically marginalized communities, recommend new initiatives to mitigate health disparities and address unmet health-related needs.

To learn more about Trillium’s Health Equity Council, visit https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/sites/default/files/docs/News-Release/101022-News-Release-Health-Equity-Council.pdf.

JOY FUTRELL

Greenville

Editor’s note: The author is executive director of Greenville-based Trillium Health Resources.