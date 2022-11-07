Read full article on original website
Related
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham
Ben Chilwell reacts to shattered World Cup dream
Ben Chilwell reveals his extreme disappointment at missing England's 2022 World Cup campaign through injury.
Transfer rumours: Maguire to leave Man Utd; Arsenal make Mudryk bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Harry Maguire, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Endrick, Memphis Depay & more.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolves
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Erik ten Hag hints at key Man Utd role for Anthony Martial
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag appears to have all but confirmed that Anthony Martial will be his first-choice striker moving forward, as long as the Fr
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brighton's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including team news, lineups and prediction
The 25 best right wingers in world football - ranked
The best right wingers in world football, including Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Antony and more.
FA Cup 2022/23: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
The FA Cup is arguably the most famous domestic cup competition in world football and is known throughout the United Kingdom for producing fairytale stories and
Chelsea's Stamford Bridge to undergo large development changes
Chelsea are considering the options for Stamford Bridge redevelopment and assembling team of experts.
Antonio Conte makes worrying Harry Kane admission ahead of World Cup
Antonio Conte has admitted Harry Kane is feeling "really really tired" heading into the World Cup.
Real Madrid 2-1 Cadiz: Player ratings as Militao & Kroos strikes see off minnows
Real Madrid won their final game before the start of the World Cup, beating Cadiz 2-1 on Thursday night.
Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa: Player ratings as United win second-half thriller
Manchester United saw off Aston Villa to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday night.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
Bayern Munich defender admits he is open to a new challenge
Benjamin Pavard has suggested he'll leave Bayern Munich for a new challenge.
What is the 2022 World Cup 'Group of Death'?
The 'Group of Death' at the 2022 World Cup, set to take place in Qatar later this year.
Bayern Munich provide update on Sadio Mane injury
Bayern Munich have offered an update on the injury suffered by Sadio Mane.
2022 Qatar World Cup - Who could face who after the group stages?
The potential matches nations could play after the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0