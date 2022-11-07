ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Vassar students will vote on campus, after all, after last-minute court ruling

By Saba Ali, Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHsam_0j23VYoo00

After an appeal, a weekend of confusion and a last-minute decision by the state's appellate court, students at Vassar College will get to vote on campus Tuesday.

Republican Elections Commissioner Erik Haight on Friday filed an appeal to a Dutchess County Supreme Court decision Thursday stating the school was entitled to a site under state law, halting the BOE's efforts to establishing a polling site on campus.

A Second Judicial Department of New York Appellate Division judge Monday, though, said that appeal did not mean there is a stay on Judge Christie L. D'Alessio’s order and confirmed a site must be established.

Michael Treybich, attorney for Democrat Elections Commissioner Hannah Black, said the Republicans "see the writing on the wall. If there is not a polling site at Vassar College (Tuesday), the next step is going to be make a motion to hold them in contempt of court." Treybich said he learned of the change around 2 pm Monday.

The decision changed plans on campus for a second time in less than a week, after it appeared over the weekend the BOE had run out of time to create a site. Black said no work was done over the weekend to create the site, as the Republicans believed there was a stay to the court order.

The clash marked the latest instance in which the Republican elections commissioner has fought efforts to hold voting on local college campuses, though the first time since New York in April passed a law stating a school with at least 300 registered voters on campus be granted a polling site if it chooses to host one.

The League of Women Voters of the Mid-Hudson Region, along with a college professor and student, last week sued the BOE and its elections commissioners under the state law in order to establish a voting site. Black, in an affidavit accompanying the suit, stated the latest a polling site could be installed was Friday, Nov. 4.

What will happen on campus

Vassar has roughly 1,100 registered voters on its Town of Poughkeepsie campus, though split among three election districts.

The polling site will be available to voters in all three districts, the school said – both among students and other voters who live within the district’s boundaries. The BOE will also operate its existing polling sites in each of the districts.

Vassar said the site would be at Ely Hall, though Black said, as of 3 p.m. Monday, the Republican representatives had yet to agree to that site.

Black said some of the voting machines and poll pads from the other polling sites will be sent to the campus, a suggestion from the Republican side.

Legal action

The initial suit filed claimed the BOE failed to comply with state law. In her decision Thursday, D'Alessio said "The plain language of Election Law g 4-104[5-a] which includes the word 'shall' (as opposed to 'may' or 'should') specifically mandates the designation of a voting polling place on a college or university campus."

She said the petitioner demonstrated the campus satisfied the state law requirements, which was to have 300 or more registrants on campus.

Haight indicated the order from D'Alessio was too "vague" to proceed, injecting the notion it would require the BOE to close other polling sites in the district, without D'Alessio making mention of that.

He said D'Alessio on Monday provided "just enough clarity for the BOE to comply which is what we are doing."

Last-minute action

Though the law was passed in April, and the school first requested a site in August, no lawsuit challenging the BOE was filed before last week.

The League of Women Voters said they wanted to use legal action only as a last resort. It also took time for them to find an attorney who could handle the case.

The League, along with other organizations, sent letters to the BOE, the county executive and the chair of the county's Legislature, hoping action would be taken. Under county law, the BOE commissioners are appointed by and serve at the "pleasure" of the county Legislature. The League did not receive a response from the county.

It's also unclear what mechanism is in place at the state level to enforce its law. Representatives from the state have not responded to inquiries.

Vassar, which did not request a site until after the state deadline to have a site designated, stated it was the BOE's responsibility to designate.

"The responsibility to designate polling sites lies with the Board of Elections, not the college. The college responded to the outreach from the Board of Elections in August, when we were first contacted. We have cooperated with the Board of the Elections throughout the whole process," said Wesley Dixon, special assistant to the president of Vassar College.

Previously, Haight had fought to keep Bard from hosting a polling site. A court ultimately forced the BOE to designate the college as a site about a week before the 2020 election after a series of lawsuits and appeals.

Bard filed a complaint earlier this year after it said Haight shorted resources to its polling site. The college last month announced the site will be fully staffed with the required number of polling machines in November. It will be the only polling site for Red Hook's fifth district, after the BOE closed the site it previously maintained at St. John's Episcopal Church, which operated concurrently with the college the last two years.

In 2018, former Democrat Commissioner Marco Caviglia, tried unsuccessfully to have the polling place relocated from Arthur S. May Elementary School on Dutchess Turnpike to Vassar College.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518: @MsSabaAli.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Byrne Elected Putnam County Executive

New York Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne will officially be Putnam County's next executive after securing a victory on Election Day. Byrne, age 37, who currently serves as assemblyman representing New York's 94th District, earned over 28,000 votes after running unopposed, according to a statement from his campaign. "I remain extremely...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster County Reapportionment Commission sued over “illegal gerrymandered’ county redistricting map

KINGSTON -– A group of Ulster County Democratic voters Wednesday filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court to force the Ulster County Commission on Reapportionment (COR) to comply with an October 2021 state law that set a legal standard of five percent difference between the mean population of the largest and smallest county legislative districts.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Ulster County legislature considers new construction apprentice requirements

The Ulster County Legislature will vote on an amended construction apprenticeship law at its November session, a statute that would seeks to strengthen graduation requirements. The proposed local law, sponsored by Minority Leader Kenneth Ronk (R-Shawangunk) and co-sponsored by Laura Petit (D-Esopus) would expand on its current legislation establishing apprenticeship...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Welcome Back: Hudson Valley Mayor Re-Hires Commissioner He Fired

In the village of Wappingers Falls, Mayor Rick Cerino is currently in the hot seat as he receives criticism for his handling of finding and hiring a new Village Police Commissioner. The Mayor recently announced his hiring for the vacant Village Police Commissioner role and his choice, is rather shocking. Actually, it's a shocking decision for many reasons.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Brier Hill Cemetery in Town of Washington Interred residents, history remembered

Watch a video about Brier Hill Cemetery with Dutchess County Historian Will Tatum. On Veterans Day, Dutchess County acknowledges the service and sacrifice of all veterans, past and present, whose unique stories have become woven into the fabric of Dutchess County’s history. Today, many will mark the Veterans Day holiday with a visit to a local cemetery to remember and honor those who served our country and have been laid to final rest. Centuries old cemeteries are found throughout Dutchess County and are poignant reminders of all those who have come before us. One such cemetery, the Brier Hill Cemetery, in the Town of Washington, has been restored as a respectful resting place for more than 800 individuals who once lived at the Dutchess County Poor House, including Civil War veteran and Fishkill Landing (now Beacon) resident Robert Scofield.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Ulster County Resident’s Want Train Horns Turned Off, Cite Health Reasons

Railroad noise pollution is a real thing and a group of Ulster County residents is asking one train company to shut off their horns. If you live anywhere near active railroad tracks in the Hudson Valley, you are well aware that when a train comes through the area that can be extremely loud. Not only are the trains loud simply when they move but they can be even louder when they lay on their extremely loud horns. The loud horns have residents in a part of the Town of Ulster asking to be considered a quiet zone for trains.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
nyacknewsandviews.com

Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line

This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Problems remain regarding school busing in Ulster County

It’s two months into the 2022-23 academic year and for some local school districts issues with buses haven’t entirely gone away as hoped. But school officials say they’re doing the best they can with a difficult situation. In the Kingston City School District, the first day of...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie city administrator to become mayor in January

POUGHKEEPSIE – When Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison leaves his post in January following his election to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson will take over as a. Rolison said since the two have worked so closely together, the transition will be seamless. “I couldn’t think of a better...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arteta wins Orange County Sheriff’s race

CHESTER – Paul Arteta started in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in November 1992 and 30 years later, he was elected on Tuesday as the agency’s new sheriff. A Republican, he defeated Democrat Bernie Rivers. The new sheriff declared his own war on drugs and crime. “If...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

1K+
Followers
984
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

News, advertising and marketing for New York's mid-Hudson Valley including all of Dutchess County from the Poughkeepsie Journal

 http://poughkeepsiejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy