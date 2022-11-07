ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis football not feeling pressure that Tulsa is must-win game to save season

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Just before Memphis football practice ended Monday, a fire alarm went off inside the Billy J. Murphy complex. The Tigers finished up inside the indoor practice facility but the few people inside the dining area briefly evacuated.

It was a false alarm, but it symbolized what’s at stake with the Tigers hosting Tulsa on Thursday (6:30 p.m., ESPN). The program’s on high alert amidst its first four-game losing streak in nine years and the chance that bowl eligibility is in jeopardy.

Coach Ryan Silverfield said often that a bowl game is the bare minimum for the program. Now, Memphis (4-5, 2-4 AAC) must win two of its final three regular season games to achieve that base standard.

Silverfield said Monday his team isn’t feeling pressure. But there’s no mistake their season hinges on whatever happens with Tulsa (3-6, 1-4).

GIANNOTTO:Memphis football is in the worst spot it can be with Ryan Silverfield

KICKOFF TIME:Memphis football vs. North Alabama kickoff time, TV info announced

CALVIN AUSTIN:Former Memphis WR Calvin Austin III not happy over misidentification at UCF game, tweets he won't be back 'soon'

“Nobody’s going to apply a sense of urgency more than our own selves,” Silverfield said Monday. “They’re ignoring the outside noise. They’re focused on what they need to focus on and all they can focus on is beating Tulsa.”

Saturday’s loss to Central Florida means Memphis is 1-3 in its last four November games after winning 17 consecutive games in the month from 2016-20. A team that took pride in finishing strong is on the verge of another late season stumble.

If Memphis defeats Tulsa, the Tigers can briefly ease fears and can clinch bowl eligibility with a win over FCS opponent North Alabama on Nov. 19. But that game is maybe the only guarantee left on the schedule.

What will the crowd and fan support be for Thursday’s game involving two sub-.500 teams? How will fans react if the Tigers win close, even knowing that Tulsa has given scares to Ole Miss, Cincinnati and Tulane? Does a win change what could likely be a low crowd for North Alabama?

A loss to Tulsa would be devastating. Memphis could beat North Alabama but would need a win at SMU – the same team that scored 77 points last week – to be bowl eligible. The Tigers are also just 3-12 in road games under Silverfield.

Fan support would be even lower. Silverfield’s job security would be on shakier ground. If Memphis misses a bowl game, it invites questions about how, or if, the program is improving.

Nobody assumes the Tigers aren’t competing. But as Silverfield noted the last two weeks, showing fight has to translate to victories.

“We want to win, we want to be a great program and at the end of the day, what’s going on is unacceptable,” linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku said. “But we’re going to figure it out.”

The Tigers only have three games to do that. Whatever happens against Tulsa will either sound an alarm louder than at Monday’s practice or hold off the worries for another week.

