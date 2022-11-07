See who gave money to Sedgwick County Commission candidates up for election Tuesday

You can search contributions made to Sedgwick County Commission candidates facing off in Tuesday’s election using Kansas.com’s interactive campaign finance database posted below. It includes all donations received by candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Democratic challenger Kelli Grant is facing off with Republican incumbent Pete Meitzner in District 1.

Republican Ryan Baty is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Lacey Cruse in District 4.

Republican incumbent Jim Howell and Democrat John McIntosh are running against each other in District 5.