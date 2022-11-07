ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

See who gave money to Sedgwick County Commission candidates up for election Tuesday

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LB1nR_0j23VEPW00

You can search contributions made to Sedgwick County Commission candidates facing off in Tuesday’s election using Kansas.com’s interactive campaign finance database posted below. It includes all donations received by candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Democratic challenger Kelli Grant is facing off with Republican incumbent Pete Meitzner in District 1.

Republican Ryan Baty is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Lacey Cruse in District 4.

Republican incumbent Jim Howell and Democrat John McIntosh are running against each other in District 5.

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Election ’22: Area Results from Tuesday’s General Election

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In addition to statewide races, mid-Kansas area voters made their voices heard in local races Tuesday, retaining area members of the Kansas House of Representatives and electing three new members to the Reno County Commission. Tax proposals in three communities were also approved. State Representatives Jason...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Mistake means paper ballot for some in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Election Office says some rural voters will get paper ballots when they go to their polling place on Tuesday. On Friday, the election office learned that some Garden Plain and Colwich city races were mistakenly included on the ballots of rural people who do not live in those […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Election returns from November 8, 2022

Editor's Note: These election returns are as complete as those provided to Hutch Post by the Kansas Secretary of State's office and the Reno County Elections Office and updated as quickly as we can. All election results are not final until the canvass, which in Reno County will be Nov. 17.
RENO COUNTY, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
289
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy