FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Welcomes 56th Member
NEW MEMBER … Shane Hollenbaugh (right), the owner of Three Cord in Archbold recently became Rotary’s newest member. Proposed by Bill Rufenacht he became the club’s 56th member last month — officially becoming an Archbold Rotarian at the club’s meeting on October 14. The week before, Maureen (Mo) Bernath, the director of development at Sauder Village, became the club’s 55th member. She was also proposed by Bill Rufenacht.
Girl Scout Service Unit 131 Holds Second Daddy-Daughter Dance
GUESTS … Dads and their daughters of William’s County gathered together to celebrate their young one at the Girl Scout Service Unit Daddy Daughter Dance on November 5. The dance was held at the Williams County Fair Grounds in the Gillette Building. (PHOTO BY FORREST CHURCH, STAFF) On...
ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Community Garden Plans Moving Forward
COMMUNITY GARDEN DISCUSSION … Mayor Brad Grime and administrator Donna Dettling discuss the progress of the community garden. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF) Archbold Village Council met on Monday, November 9 where it was noted that plans for the proposed community garden are “moving forward.”. During the discussion...
Robert “Bob” Mansfield (1951-2022)
Robert V. “Bob” Mansfield age 71, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Defiance CHP Inpatient Hospice. Bob was born in Wauseon, OH on July 28, 1951 to Edward and Marlene (Sower) Mansfield. On September 25, 1971 he married Kathleen “Kathy” (Short) and she...
PULASKI GARDEN CLUB: Committee Decides On Theme For Next Year’s Williams County Fair Flower Show
PRESENTING ARRANGEMENT … Joyce Mocherman of Bryan, pictured with her “Mother Nature” arrangement, features mums, beauty berries, crab apples, butterfly bush, and other late seasonal blooms. Joyce Paepke reported on the bulb of the month – Hippeastrum a genus of about 90 species and over 600 hybrids...
Roselyn “Rosie” Carroll (1930-2022)
Roselyn Grace “Rosie” Carroll, age 92, of Stryker, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. She was born on March 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Ilva (Fenicle) Radabaugh. On December 14, 1946 she married Homer Carroll, and he preceded her in death...
William “Bill” Ruffer (1930-2022)
William R. “Bill” Ruffer, age 91, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:30 A.M. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in his home after an extended illness. Mr. Ruffer was a 1948 graduate of Ridgeville High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1952, earning his wings in 1954.
Vilay Sayarath (1973-2022)
Vilay Sayarath, age 49, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Ebied Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. Vilay was a trooper with the Ohio State Patrol for 12 years prior to his medical retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years in the...
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
Julia Sandoval (1927-2022)
Julia G. Sandoval, 95, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 1, 1927 in Mexico to Jose Maria Garcia and Maria Santos Maldonado. Julia enjoyed needle work and sewing. She loved flowers, going to garage sales and taking the kids...
Stryker Winter Sports Media Day
The Stryker Panthers held its annual Winter Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Panther winter sports athletes to the community. Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.
Eric Etoll (1963-2022)
Eric Stewart Etoll, age 59, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. Eric had been a chef, having worked at Shaffer’s in Bryan and also Applebee’s in Defiance. He had also worked for Powers and Sons in Montpelier.
Ilva Bourn (1932-2022)
Ilva Elaine (Peters) Bourn, 90, of Wauseon was united with her Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022. Mrs. Bourn was born on October 12, 1932, in Haskins, Ohio, the seventh of twelve children of the late Cleo and Mary (Mininger) Peters. On August 11, 1950, she married Junior Robert Bourn....
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Former Edon School Building To Be Torn Down
HANDLING COUNTY BUSINESS … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel, Lew Hilkert and Brian Davis use official on the record meeting time to sign resolutions and discuss business at the November 7, 2022 regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Just as most of the old memory-filled school buildings, which...
Walter “Walt” Worthington (1928-2022)
Walter L. “Walt” Worthington, age 94, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan following a brief illness. Walt was a US Navy veteran who proudly served during both World War II and the Korean War. Walt served in the...
Wilma Studer (1928-2022)
Wilma J. Studer, age 94, longtime resident of Delta and recently of Reading, MI, peacefully passed away under hospice care at the McGuire Skilled Nursing Facility of Hillsdale Community Care Center in Hillsdale, MI. She was born at home in Monclova Township on April 9, 1928 to Floyd Frost and...
Ronald Puhl (1938-2022)
Ronald W. Puhl, age 84, passed away unexpectedly at his Delta home, Monday afternoon, November 7, 2022. He was born in Toledo on July 11, 1938 to Herman Puhl and Helen (Blizzard) Puhl. Ron graduated from Wauseon High School in 1956 and soon after entered the U.S Army. His working...
Roger Johansen (1934-2022)
Roger Perry Johansen, age 87, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 9, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Roger worked as an estimator for Toledo Edison for many years. Roger was born on November 14, 1934 to the late Kris and Ruth (Perry) Johansen. On...
Ralph Garrison (1950-2022)
Ralph E. Garrison, age 71, of Lima, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born on December 21, 1950 to Robert and Freda (Estepp) Garrison in Tiffin, Ohio. Ralph retired from Bath Local School District after 30 years of service...
Two found dead in west Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a west Toledo house fire, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue officials. Crews responded to the 3800 block of Leybourn Avenue, near Berdan, just after 12:30 p.m. One male and one female were found dead inside the home: one...
